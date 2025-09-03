Steelers Depot Staff: 2025 Season Predictions

The Steelers will kick off their 2025 season on Sunday, so our staff here at Steelers Depot submitted our final predictions for the year.

Each contributor was asked to submit the Steelers’ overall record, division record, division standing, whether or not they make the playoffs or win a playoff game, and if they win the Super Bowl, as well as a few prop categories.

I made my full prediction yesterday, which you can view here.

I hid everybody’s results from each other to avoid potential group think. These are just predictions. Things can and will change throughout the year.

Without further ado…

Regular Season Record

Dave Bryan: 10-7

Alex Kozora: 10-7

Ross McCorkle: 12-5

Joe Clark: 10-7

Josh Carney: 12-5

Scott Brown: 11-6

Troy Montgomery: 11-6

Jake Brockhoff: 10-7

Jeremy Pike: 11-6

Jayson Lillie: 10-7

Jonathan Heitritter: 10-7

All 11 of us have the Steelers with a winning record. The most common pick was a repeat of last year with 10-7, which was also the lowest win total prediction of the bunch. Carney and I are holding down the optimistic point of view with 12 regular-season wins.

Last year, we had a pair of 9-8 predictions and even a 7-10 prediction, so our staff sentiment has generally improved since 2024.

Division Record

Dave Bryan: 4-2

Alex Kozora: 4-2

Ross McCorkle: 4-2

Joe Clark: 4-2

Josh Carney: 4-2

Scott Brown: 4-2

Troy Montgomery: 4-2

Jake Brockhoff: 3-3

Jeremy Pike: 4-2

Jayson Lillie: 4-2

Jonathan Heitritter: 3-3

The AFC North should be as tough as ever with three teams capable of making noise in the playoffs. Whoever excels in divisional play will have the inside track to host a playoff game. Most of us here on the site think the Steelers will handle business in the division with a 4-2 record. Only Brockhoff and Heitritter have them at 3-3.

Division Standing

Dave Bryan: 2nd

Alex Kozora: 2nd

Ross McCorkle: 1st

Joe Clark: 2nd

Josh Carney: 2nd

Scott Brown: 2nd

Troy Montgomery: 2nd

Jake Brockhoff: 2nd

Jeremy Pike: 2nd

Jayson Lillie: 2nd

Jonathan Heitritter: 2nd

Carney may share my 12-win optimism, but he couldn’t bring himself to put the Steelers over the Ravens in the division. I am the only one who has the Steelers winning the AFC North for the first time since 2020. Everybody else has them finishing in second place.

Make The Playoffs?

Dave Bryan: Yes

Alex Kozora: Yes

Ross McCorkle: Yes

Joe Clark: Yes

Josh Carney: Yes

Scott Brown: Yes

Troy Montgomery: Yes

Jake Brockhoff: Yes

Jeremy Pike: Yes

Jayson Lillie: Yes

Jonathan Heitritter: Yes

A clean sweep! All 11 of us have the Steelers making the playoffs. Last year, we had three staff members say no. Bryan and Brown changed their mind this year.

Playoff Win?

Dave Bryan: Yes

Alex Kozora: Yes

Ross McCorkle: Yes

Joe Clark: No

Josh Carney: Yes

Scott Brown: Yes

Troy Montgomery: Yes

Jake Brockhoff: Yes

Jeremy Pike: Yes

Jayson Lillie: No

Jonathan Heitritter: No

I was a little surprised by this. Six of us had the Steelers winning a playoff game last year. That number is now up to eight this year. Bryan, Kozora, and Brown all have a playoff win this year after saying no last year. Clark went in the opposite direction after predicting a win in 2024.

Bounced In What Round?

Dave Bryan: Divisional

Alex Kozora: Divisional

Ross McCorkle: Conference

Joe Clark: Wild Card

Josh Carney: Divisional

Scott Brown: Divisional

Troy Montgomery: Divisional

Jake Brockhoff: Divisional

Jeremy Pike: Divisional

Jayson Lillie: Wild Card

Jonathan Heitritter: Wild Card

Nobody sees a Super Bowl run in the cards, but I stand alone in predicting the Steelers as one of the top two teams in the AFC with a loss in the conference championship. Eight of us predict one playoff win, but almost nobody predicts a second.

Aaron Rodgers Passing Yards – Over/Under 3900?

Dave Bryan: Under

Alex Kozora: Under

Ross McCorkle: Over

Joe Clark: Over

Josh Carney: Under

Scott Brown: Under

Troy Montgomery: Over

Jake Brockhoff: Under

Jeremy Pike: Under

Jayson Lillie: Under

Jonathan Heitritter: Over

We did this exercise on The Terrible Podcast and The Depot Dive a couple of months ago, and it gets very difficult to figure out projections for the receivers and tight ends with Rodgers having under 3900 yards. Try it yourself, and it doesn’t feel right. Still, only four of us have the over on Rodgers here. He just barely went under last year and hasn’t gone over since 2021 as the league MVP.

T.J. Watt – Sacks: Over/Under 15.0?

Dave Bryan: Over

Alex Kozora: Over

Ross McCorkle: Over

Joe Clark: Over

Josh Carney: Under

Scott Brown: Over

Troy Montgomery: Over

Jake Brockhoff: Under

Jeremy Pike: Over

Jayson Lillie: Under

Jonathan Heitritter: Over

Expectations are high after briefly becoming the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. Most of us have him living up to those expectations with another season of over 15 sacks. He had 11.5 last year, but hit over 15 in three of the last five seasons.

No. 2 Pass Catcher (Rec. Yards)

Dave Bryan: Pat Freiermuth

Alex Kozora: Calvin Austin III

Ross McCorkle: Pat Freiermuth

Joe Clark: Pat Freiermuth

Josh Carney: Roman Wilson

Scott Brown: Pat Freiermuth

Troy Montgomery: Pat Freiermuth

Jake Brockhoff: Roman Wilson

Jeremy Pike: Jonnu Smith

Jayson Lillie: Roman Wilson

Jonathan Heitritter: Pat Freiermuth

Much has been made about the Steelers’ lack of a No. 2 option opposite DK Metcalf. Pat Freiermuth was the No. 2 option last year with 653 yards. Six of us have him continuing that trend in 2025. Surprisingly, Calvin Austin III only received one vote from Kozora despite being named the No. 2 WR by Zach Azzanni. I didn’t expect Roman Wilson to receive three votes here, but he has received quite a bit of hype recently. Pike’s Jonnu Smith pick might be sneaky good. If it were based on last year’s production, he would take the cake.

Let us know your picks in the comments below!