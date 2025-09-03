Steelers Depot Staff: 2025 Season Predictions

The Steelers will kick off their 2025 season on Sunday, so our staff here at Steelers Depot submitted our final predictions for the year.
Each contributor was asked to submit the Steelers’ overall record, division record, division standing, whether or not they make the playoffs or win a playoff game, and if they win the Super Bowl, as well as a few prop categories.
I made my full prediction yesterday, which you can view here.
I hid everybody’s results from each other to avoid potential group think. These are just predictions. Things can and will change throughout the year.
Without further ado…
Regular Season Record
Dave Bryan: 10-7
Alex Kozora: 10-7
Ross McCorkle: 12-5
Joe Clark: 10-7
Josh Carney: 12-5
Scott Brown: 11-6
Troy Montgomery: 11-6
Jake Brockhoff: 10-7
Jeremy Pike: 11-6
Jayson Lillie: 10-7
Jonathan Heitritter: 10-7
All 11 of us have the Steelers with a winning record. The most common pick was a repeat of last year with 10-7, which was also the lowest win total prediction of the bunch. Carney and I are holding down the optimistic point of view with 12 regular-season wins.
Last year, we had a pair of 9-8 predictions and even a 7-10 prediction, so our staff sentiment has generally improved since 2024.
Division Record
Dave Bryan: 4-2
Alex Kozora: 4-2
Ross McCorkle: 4-2
Joe Clark: 4-2
Josh Carney: 4-2
Scott Brown: 4-2
Troy Montgomery: 4-2
Jake Brockhoff: 3-3
Jeremy Pike: 4-2
Jayson Lillie: 4-2
Jonathan Heitritter: 3-3
The AFC North should be as tough as ever with three teams capable of making noise in the playoffs. Whoever excels in divisional play will have the inside track to host a playoff game. Most of us here on the site think the Steelers will handle business in the division with a 4-2 record. Only Brockhoff and Heitritter have them at 3-3.
Division Standing
Dave Bryan: 2nd
Alex Kozora: 2nd
Ross McCorkle: 1st
Joe Clark: 2nd
Josh Carney: 2nd
Scott Brown: 2nd
Troy Montgomery: 2nd
Jake Brockhoff: 2nd
Jeremy Pike: 2nd
Jayson Lillie: 2nd
Jonathan Heitritter: 2nd
Carney may share my 12-win optimism, but he couldn’t bring himself to put the Steelers over the Ravens in the division. I am the only one who has the Steelers winning the AFC North for the first time since 2020. Everybody else has them finishing in second place.
Make The Playoffs?
Dave Bryan: Yes
Alex Kozora: Yes
Ross McCorkle: Yes
Joe Clark: Yes
Josh Carney: Yes
Scott Brown: Yes
Troy Montgomery: Yes
Jake Brockhoff: Yes
Jeremy Pike: Yes
Jayson Lillie: Yes
Jonathan Heitritter: Yes
A clean sweep! All 11 of us have the Steelers making the playoffs. Last year, we had three staff members say no. Bryan and Brown changed their mind this year.
Playoff Win?
Dave Bryan: Yes
Alex Kozora: Yes
Ross McCorkle: Yes
Joe Clark: No
Josh Carney: Yes
Scott Brown: Yes
Troy Montgomery: Yes
Jake Brockhoff: Yes
Jeremy Pike: Yes
Jayson Lillie: No
Jonathan Heitritter: No
I was a little surprised by this. Six of us had the Steelers winning a playoff game last year. That number is now up to eight this year. Bryan, Kozora, and Brown all have a playoff win this year after saying no last year. Clark went in the opposite direction after predicting a win in 2024.
Bounced In What Round?
Dave Bryan: Divisional
Alex Kozora: Divisional
Ross McCorkle: Conference
Joe Clark: Wild Card
Josh Carney: Divisional
Scott Brown: Divisional
Troy Montgomery: Divisional
Jake Brockhoff: Divisional
Jeremy Pike: Divisional
Jayson Lillie: Wild Card
Jonathan Heitritter: Wild Card
Nobody sees a Super Bowl run in the cards, but I stand alone in predicting the Steelers as one of the top two teams in the AFC with a loss in the conference championship. Eight of us predict one playoff win, but almost nobody predicts a second.
Aaron Rodgers Passing Yards – Over/Under 3900?
Dave Bryan: Under
Alex Kozora: Under
Ross McCorkle: Over
Joe Clark: Over
Josh Carney: Under
Scott Brown: Under
Troy Montgomery: Over
Jake Brockhoff: Under
Jeremy Pike: Under
Jayson Lillie: Under
Jonathan Heitritter: Over
We did this exercise on The Terrible Podcast and The Depot Dive a couple of months ago, and it gets very difficult to figure out projections for the receivers and tight ends with Rodgers having under 3900 yards. Try it yourself, and it doesn’t feel right. Still, only four of us have the over on Rodgers here. He just barely went under last year and hasn’t gone over since 2021 as the league MVP.
T.J. Watt – Sacks: Over/Under 15.0?
Dave Bryan: Over
Alex Kozora: Over
Ross McCorkle: Over
Joe Clark: Over
Josh Carney: Under
Scott Brown: Over
Troy Montgomery: Over
Jake Brockhoff: Under
Jeremy Pike: Over
Jayson Lillie: Under
Jonathan Heitritter: Over
Expectations are high after briefly becoming the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. Most of us have him living up to those expectations with another season of over 15 sacks. He had 11.5 last year, but hit over 15 in three of the last five seasons.
No. 2 Pass Catcher (Rec. Yards)
Dave Bryan: Pat Freiermuth
Alex Kozora: Calvin Austin III
Ross McCorkle: Pat Freiermuth
Joe Clark: Pat Freiermuth
Josh Carney: Roman Wilson
Scott Brown: Pat Freiermuth
Troy Montgomery: Pat Freiermuth
Jake Brockhoff: Roman Wilson
Jeremy Pike: Jonnu Smith
Jayson Lillie: Roman Wilson
Jonathan Heitritter: Pat Freiermuth
Much has been made about the Steelers’ lack of a No. 2 option opposite DK Metcalf. Pat Freiermuth was the No. 2 option last year with 653 yards. Six of us have him continuing that trend in 2025. Surprisingly, Calvin Austin III only received one vote from Kozora despite being named the No. 2 WR by Zach Azzanni. I didn’t expect Roman Wilson to receive three votes here, but he has received quite a bit of hype recently. Pike’s Jonnu Smith pick might be sneaky good. If it were based on last year’s production, he would take the cake.
Let us know your picks in the comments below!