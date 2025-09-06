Steelers Depart For Jets Game Seemingly Without Addressing Heyward, Boswell Contracts

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ deadline to adjust the contracts of DL Cam Heyward and K Chris Boswell has seemingly come and gone. Earlier Saturday, the team departed from Pittsburgh to East Rutherford, N.J., for its Sunday game against the New York Jets. Historically, the team hasn’t conducted any contract negotiations past that point, citing a long-standing policy of not talking contract once the regular season begins.

The team’s social media accounts shared this video of QB Aaron Rodgers boarding the plan for New Jersey.

So far, the Steelers’ social media account hasn’t shared any clips or photos of Heyward boarding the plane.

Perhaps an exception gets made or a deal simply hasn’t yet been reported. But on the surface, it appears neither Heyward nor Boswell received the contract bumps they’ve been seeking. Both signed through 2026, the Steelers also have a policy of not doing contract extensions until non-quarterbacks are in the last year of their deal. Any tweaks would’ve been a 2025 salary bump or in Heyward’s case, potentially guaranteeing 2026 salary.

Pittsburgh is no stranger to last-second deals. EDGE T.J. Watt, TE Pat Freiermuth, and Heyward himself are all recent examples of extensions occurring hours and days before the regular season began. SS Troy Polamalu is the most famous example, signing a four-year deal in 2011 right before the team flew to Baltimore for the opener.

Heyward has been the most vocal about his situation and status. He’s still yet to commit to playing in Sunday’s game, floating the idea of holding out since training camp, and doubling down every time he’s been asked, including in a Friday meeting with the media. Speaking to reporters, Heyward noted he’s had “tough conversations” with his family about his looming decision. He didn’t show optimism about a new deal but noted talks between his agent and the team were ongoing.

Signing an extension one year ago, Heyward received security but not a pay raise. Following a fantastic 2024 season in which he was named to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro, he’s seeking a raise that makes his pay reflect where he stands among the NFL’s interior defensive linemen.

Heyward missed part of training camp and failed to practice during any of the team periods following the first four days in Latrobe. He returned to practicing fully after the team broke camp, working fully Wednesday and Friday this week while receiving a Thursday rest day.

Boswell has been less vocal in his search for a new contract. Entering 2025 as the 10th-highest paid kicker from an average yearly value standpoint, Boswell was the NFL’s best leg a year ago. He had a historically good season, becoming the first Steeler to ever lead the league in points and be named first-team All-Pro. His 41 field goals led the NFL while he went 13-of-15 from 50-plus yards. “Hold-ins” for a kicker are hard to differentiate between a normal year but Boswell kicked on the side throughout camp and participated in two of the team’s three preseason contests.

Unless a midnight deal happens, Heyward and Boswell will play out their 2025 years without new or revised deals. And these deals could be “addressed” in the front office’s mind. Both are under contract and no modification to those deals is required.

If things stay status quo, both players will enter 2026 in the final year of their contracts. With another strong season, Boswell figures to become the NFL’s highest-paid kicker. Turning 37 next season, how the team might handle Heyward’s contract – and what posture Heyward takes – is far less certain.