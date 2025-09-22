Steelers ‘Definitely Switching Things Up’ To Create Pressure, Payton Wilson Says

One of the biggest criticisms of the Pittsburgh Steelers defensively early in the year is that they’re too static, lean on the same things and don’t really try and change it up. Put simply, they lean too much on the Jimmies and the Joes, rather than trying to create success with the Xs and the Os.

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said the quiet part out loud pre-game Sunday, stating that while the Steelers have a tough front seven, teams know where they’re going to be. Meaning, the Steelers don’t change what they do, so you can scheme against them consistently.

Fortunately, that wasn’t the case Sunday in Foxboro. The Steelers, for a second straight week, changed things up schematically. This week, they changed things up from a personnel aspect, too, including inserting Cole Holcomb and Jabrill Peppers into the lineup, splitting time with Payton Wilson and Juan Thornhill, respectively.

It helped lead to a 21-14 win in which the Steelers forced five turnovers, sacked Patriots quarterback Drake Maye five times and pressured him 21 times. For Wilson, who spoke to reporters Monday, the defense is switching things up to try and generate splash.

“Yeah, it’s cool because the talent we have in here is surreal. Everybody knows that. But just, not only that, but those guys are bringing stuff from other places, right? Your twists, your games up front, your blitzes, just how creative defensive coordinators have gotten all over the league and some guys being able to bring stuff in,” Wilson said of the defense changing things up, according to video on X via Chris Adamski. “It’s been really cool, and I think that’s kind of why you see a lot, like [Jack Sawyer’s sack] last week, nobody even touched him. I think we’re doing a lot of different things, trying to switch it up instead of it just being the same old, same old, we’re in our gaps, we’re playing what we play and try to out-execute us.

“It’s just switch it up, get some guys home. Obviously, T.J. [Watt] gets chipped every single play, so trying to do some things to allow him to get a one-on-one every now and again.”

Payton Wilson says the Steelers defense this season is much more multiple and unpredictable and confusing to opponents pic.twitter.com/cC1Sg8Xkah — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) September 22, 2025

That’s all anyone has been calling for in recent years, and it’s about time the Steelers started to implement more of it. The Steelers dropped Watt into coverage a few times on Sunday, giving the Patriots different looks. They also ran stunts and twists up front to generate pressure and really gave the Patriots fits.

Heck of a stunt up front by the #Steelers on a big 3rd and 5 in the first quarter. Gets Cameron Heyward free for a rush on Drake Maye. Steps right up into rookie Derrick Harmon for his first sack. Great work by Nick Herbig to take out LG Jared Wilson. pic.twitter.com/CxKFvwh26d — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) September 22, 2025

Sure, New England had some long drives and had a great deal of success on third and long, which was very discouraging. But for much of the game the Steelers did a really nice job of changing things up within their scheme, dialing up pressures and putting guys in situations to win.

That it took this long is another story entirely, but progress is progress. Yes, the Steelers have some incredible talent defensively, and when you have that much talent sometimes you should just be able to line up and let natural talent take over. But in the NFL, you need the Xs and the Os, especially in today’s landscape.

It’s good that defensive coordinator Teryl Austin and head coach Mike Tomlin figured that out. It helped play a massive part in the win over New England. Hopefully it continues. Players like Wilson are buying into it, and that’s what matters.