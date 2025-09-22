Steelers’ Defense Not Getting Off The Field Is ‘Absolutely Unacceptable,’ T.J. Watt Says

After two rough weeks to start the season, the Pittsburgh Steelers needed a good defensive performance against the New England Patriots in Week 3. In some ways, they got exactly that. The unit forced five turnovers on the day, winning the turnover battle by a margin of four. However, there were still plenty of issues. One of the most glaring problems from last week, which resurfaced on Sunday, was their inability to get off the field on third and fourth downs. That’s something T.J. Watt recognizes as a massive problem.

“It can be demoralizing as a defense,” Watt said Monday, via 93.7 The Fan on X. “Especially when you don’t have those turnovers to kinda hang your hat on, to be able to say, alright, at least we got off the field at some point. But yeah, driving the distance of the field, drive in and drive out, is absolutely unacceptable.”

Turnovers are great, got to get off the field on 3rd and 4rh down#Steelers TJ Watt pic.twitter.com/wJ88ilSfMe — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) September 22, 2025

The defense definitely deserves credit for forcing those turnovers. Hunting the ball was something they were looking to do right from the first snap. It worked to the tune of four forced fumbles. Watt had one of them, and he recovered another. The Steelers’ lone interception came at the end of the first half, with Cam Heyward tipping a pass and Brandin Echols intercepting it to bar New England from the end zone.

Those turnovers are excellent. But they also mask some of the more prominent issues facing this defense. On the drive during which Echols got that interception, the Patriots ate the entire second half of the second quarter off the clock. They ran 17 plays in the process. The Steelers later forced another fumble in the same part of the field to end another Patriots drive. If they hadn’t forced those two goal-line turnovers, the game could have ended much differently.

When it comes to their inability to get off the field on crucial downs, the proof is in the pudding. The Patriots converted six of their 13 third-down opportunities. The Steelers were even worse on fourth down, allowing four conversions on five attempts. The only time they got a stop came at the end of the game. Even then, DeMario Douglas likely could have had a first down if he hadn’t run back behind the line to gain.

The Patriots won the time-of-possession battle, controlling the ball for 33 minutes and 20 seconds. They also ran 71 plays compared to just 49 for Pittsburgh. That’s an issue, one that’s haunted them for a couple of weeks in a row now. They had the same problems against Seattle in Week 2, which contributed to their loss. If they didn’t come away with five turnovers on Sunday, the Steelers might have similarly lost to New England.

Some of the key members on defense started to step up, a positive sign. Watt and Cameron Heyward each had terrific games. However, there are still some very real issues with this defense, and a lot of work to do going forward.