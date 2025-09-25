Steelers’ Defense Has ‘Long Way To Go,’ DC Austin Confident It Will ‘Get There’

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 2-1, but their defense has struggled to start the 2025 season. While you may have expected the 2-1 record, you probably didn’t expect the Steelers to underperform early in the season.

However, we definitely saw some flashes of better play last Sunday against the New England Patriots. The run defense was much better, at least against the Patriots’ running backs. And the defense forced five turnovers in the Steelers’ 21-14 win.

“Now that we’re starting to get those game snaps under our belt, kinda see us getting a little bit better,” DC Teryl Austin said Thursday, per video from reporter Cassidy Wood on X/Twitter. “We got a long ways to go, don’t get me wrong. But I feel we can get there, because I like the talent and the work ethic of the group.”

Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin praising the Vikings’ receivers and how he thinks this DB group matches up with them @KDKA #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/XmQepcz2AC — Cassidy Wood (@CassidyWoodTV) September 25, 2025

The defense did perform better in most areas last Sunday than it has on average in 2025. Through three games, the Steelers are allowing an average of 25.7 points. They only allowed 14 versus the Patriots (thanks in big part to the turnovers). The Steelers allow 386 yards of total offense per game, but they only allowed 369 yards against the Patriots. And they’ve allowed an average of 139 yards on the ground, but they kept the Patriots to 119 yards. And 45 of those yards were courtesy of QB Drake Maye.

The only area the Steelers gave up more yards than average was against the pass. They give up 246.7 yards per game and allowed 250 against the Patriots. And that may have been due to the Steelers’ run defense corralling the Patriots’ running backs all game. And part of the improved run defense may not be due to more game snaps for the defense as a whole. The Steelers made some changes against the Patriots, and LB Cole Holcomb getting the starting nod may have been a big one. Austin said on Thursday that Holcomb “has earned a role” moving forward. And if he continues to play well, the Steelers’ run defense may continue trending the right way.

But just because the Steelers’ defense has improved versus its average doesn’t mean it’s playing all that great. The pass defense struggled against the Patriots. Outside of the one interception Maye threw, he completed nearly 76 percent of his passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns. Perhaps getting players back from injury, like CB Joey Porter Jr. and even S DeShon Elliott, can help give the pass defense a much-needed boost.

The Steelers’ defense needs to be much better if the team wants to contend for the playoffs this year. They need to get off the field more frequently. They’ve allowed teams to convert 19-of-41 third-down opportunities and 6-of-10 fourth-down tries. That wears a defense down over time and gives opposing offenses more cracks at scoring points.

Teryl Austin believes the Steelers’ defense will continue to get better because the players are just too good for the unit to be this bad. He’s not alone, either. Analyst Bucky Brooks believes the Steelers’ defense will rebound as well.

And for the sake of the Steelers’ hopes and dreams this year, the defense better.