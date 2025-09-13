Steelers DC Admits They Haven’t Settled On Yahya Black’s Best Position Yet

While the Steelers have Yahya Black playing defensive end right now, DC Teryl Austin admits they haven’t settled on a long-term position. Having repeatedly acknowledged that Black can play up and down the line, he said they are still figuring things out.

Asked if they have found the spot that best suits Yahya Black, Austin said, “Not yet,” via the Steelers’ media department. “I think he’s capable of doing both, but I think right now early, we’ve had him at the 4, opposite of Cam [Heyward] out there because a lot of times that stuff in there at the nose happens really fast in terms of the different type of blocking schemes, what kind of center you’re dealing with, all the pinpoint stuff that happens. But he’s working, and I would be willing to bet he’ll be one of those guys that has flexibility to play up and down the line when it’s all said and done.”

While Austin has previously expressed belief that Black could play nose tackle, he never seemed to leave the door open about that being his eventual position. Of course, the “nose tackle” position today is somewhat of a non sequitur. Keeanu Benton is the Steelers’ current nose tackle, but they primarily play out of a nickel front. The nose tackle is a sub-package position, akin to the “nickel back” of yore, which is now essentially a starter.

The concern is that Benton did not play well in the season opener. Even before the season began, many wondered if Benton ought to move outside. Some thought they should draft a nose tackle high and move Benton. Instead, they drafted Derrick Harmon, a plug-and-play defensive end. However, they later added Yahya Black, a big body who can nevertheless move around.

Austin also talked about not wanting to put too much on Black’s plate, which is part of the reason they haven’t had him shifting positions. However, it very much sounds like it’s something that will be in the cards in the future. After all, if he’s not starting, he’ll need to be versatile. Until Cam Heyward retires, there isn’t likely to be a starting job up for grabs.

Yahya Black played 24 snaps in his Steelers debut on Sunday, splitting time with Isaiahh Loudermilk. He recorded two tackles, both of them assists on run stops against RB Breece Hall. Still, the Jets ran all over the Steelers on the day.

With Derrick Harmon set to miss at least one more game, will the Steelers tweak the pecking order? Austin suggested that Black could play more against Seattle, which should mean fewer snaps for Loudermilk. It all depends on their comfort level—and the flow of the game. But they believe he will be a high-level run defender, and they need to stop the run, so…