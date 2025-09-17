Steelers.com Writer/Editor Dale Lolley Dead At 56

Longtime Pittsburgh Steelers beat writer and Steelers.com writer and editor Dale Lolley has died. The team announced his passing Wednesday afternoon after a battle with cancer.

We mourn the loss of Dale Lolley. 📝: https://t.co/Za0zTZzLxS pic.twitter.com/wjx4Hcw23C — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 17, 2025

Lolley hadn’t appeared on Steelers Nation Radio or other media channels in several weeks. In May 2024, Lolley revealed he had been diagnosed with mouth cancer, noting he had undergone surgery and was “recovering.” On Aug 9 of this year, Lolley shared he was being treated for pneumonia.

Just wanted to let everyone know that I'm OK. Dealing with an extended stretch of pneumonia. Will be back as soon as possible. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 9, 2025

Lolley had served as co-host of “The Drive” podcast with Matt Williamson. His last article for Steelers.com was posted Aug. 29, and it discussed the team’s 53-man roster and infusion of new defensive backs, highlighted by Jalen Ramsey. During his time with Steelers.com he filled a variety of roles, including interviewing players for the team’s YouTube channel and website.

In Lolley’s absence, Wes Uhler had been filling in as Williamson’s co-host.

Steelers.com’s Bob Labriola penned a heartfelt tribute to Lolley alongside the news of his death. In part, Labriola wrote:

“He loved music, could quote lyrics from George Harrison or sing along when his Pearl Jam selection played on the jukebox. He was a diligent journalist, who could do it all, from writing to editing to putting together the sports section for the morning newspaper.”

Before joining Steelers.com, Lolley worked as a beat writer for several publications.

Following the news, multiple Steelers and Pittsburgh sports media members shared condolences and tributes to Lolley.

So sad to see this…Dale was so passionate about his writings. He was excellent in his role with the #Steelers I enjoyed his friendship…condolences to his family 🙏💔 https://t.co/OKaWdfDhwS — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) September 17, 2025

Dale loved his family, journalism and ball of all kinds. A nice tribute by Labs on a life well lived, gone far too soon. https://t.co/5AIAvt2oRR — Will Graves (@WillGravesAP) September 17, 2025

This one really hurts. Condolences to Dale's family, friends, and colleagues. You will be missed, Dale. https://t.co/ZcWohGvBix — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) September 17, 2025

Lolley’s death is one of several involving Steelers media in recent years. Stan Savran, Tunch Ilkin, and Craig Wolfley have all died in recent years. Savran was a longtime reporter and analyst. Ilkin and Wolfley played offensive line for Pittsburgh before becoming fixtures of Steelers media coverage. Ilkin as a color analyst and Wolfley as a sideline reporter and then Ilkin’s replacement in the booth. Ilkin died in 2021, Savran in 2023, and Wolfley this past March.