Steelers Beat Writer Offers Three Personnel Changes We Could See Sooner Rather Than Later

Though the Steelers are only 1-1, the defense has disappointed considerably, and fans are already calling for lineup changes. At least one beat writer believes they may well get them, as early as this week against the Patriots. Mike DeFabo of The Athletic appeared on 93.7 The Fan to discuss that and other topics, shedding light on what we might see this week.

“Earlier this week, Mike Tomlin said that they would take a hard look at how they divide up the labor. That’s his way of basically telling you there’s gonna be some personnel changes”, he started off saying. Although I’m sure the Steelers head coach has said that before, it certainly doesn’t always accompany meaningful change. One thing DeFabo seems confident in, though, is Jabrill Peppers playing.

“I think you’re gonna see more of Jabrill Peppers instead of [Juan Thornhill and Chuck Clark]. You’re still gonna see the other two safeties”, he said of one of the changes the Steelers want to make, “but I think you’re gonna see much more of Jabrill Peppers in some different packages”.

Another of the Steelers’ changes on deck is in the middle, potentially. “Daniel Ekuale, I think, played well in his more than a handful of snaps, and Keeanu Benton has regressed”, DeFabo posited. “In the short-term, I think Daniel Ekuale is gonna be the guy who’s gonna start seeing more reps”.

Multiple times, he also pondered the Steelers making changes in the middle, though perhaps less immediately. Noting Payton Wilson’s struggles, he wonders, “How quickly can Ja’Whaun Bentley work his way into the fold?”. A long-time veteran, Bentley is currently on the practice squad.

A coincidence of sorts, perhaps, the three changes for the Steelers DeFabo brings up involves former Patriots. All three of them—Peppers, Bentley, and Ekuale—played there together for at least the previous three seasons. Ekuale played four years there, Bentley his entire career. Pittsburgh just so happens to be playing New England this week, so that doesn’t hurt.

The most welcome of changes the Steelers could see is the roster returning to health, though. They could potentially see rookie first-round pick Derrick Harmon for the first time this season. Starting secondary players Joey Porter Jr. and DeShon Elliott are working their way back from injuries. Starting OLB Alex Highsmith just went down with an injury a well, and he is likely out until after the bye week.

The injuries have left Pittsburgh with a defense full of new faces, particularly in the secondary. By the end of the last game, they were playing a defense made up entirely of recent additions. Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay, Brandin Echols, Juan Thornhill, and Chuck Clark, all changes from this offseason.

So other than health, one of the biggest changes the Steelers need to make concerns their communication errors. Many defenders have admitted it’s a problem right now. Thornhill talked about Acrisure Stadium actually being too loud, and noted they are working on non-verbal communication. The fact that this is a discussion going into Week 3 is embarrassing, but nevertheless, we are where we are.