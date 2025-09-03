Steelers Announce Multiple Practice Squad Moves

After releasing WR Robert Woods yesterday, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed LB Jon Rhattigan to fill his spot on the practice squad. The Steelers also cut OL Aiden Williams and signed WR Lance McCutcheon to the practice squad, they announced today.

We have signed WR Lance McCutcheon and LB Jon Rhattigan to the Practice Squad and released OL Aiden Williams from the Practice Squad. @BordasLaw https://t.co/O4Ve1yotv9 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 3, 2025

McCutcheon spent training camp and the preseason with the Steelers before being cut after Pittsburgh’s final preseason game. He wasn’t a standout during training camp or the preseason, earning a D+ from Alex Kozora in his grades, but he does have NFL experience, logging 10 games with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022. Most of his preseason reps came on special teams, although he did have five targets.

McCutcheon did have three receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown in Pittsburgh’s preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers, and he ended the preseason with five catches for 66 yards. His familiarity with the Steelers and NFL experience make him a solid replacement for Woods, who reportedly asked for and was granted his release on Tuesday.

Rhattigan’s signing was reported yesterday but made official today. Another player with NFL experience, he’s played in 52 games over the last two seasons between the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers. He has 44 career tackles and one fumble recovery, with most of his snaps coming on special teams. He’s played 1,018 snaps on special teams and just 20 on defense over the last four seasons.

The former Army linebacker went undrafted in 2021. At his Pro Day, he weighed in at 6003 and 236 pounds while running a 4.77 40-yard dash.

Williams was the team’s final addition to its practice squad, a surprise given that he missed two preseason games and didn’t stand out during training camp. He also missed time during training camp with an injury. An undrafted free agent out of Minnesota-Duluth, Williams offered athleticism but lacked the strength needed to anchor against the pass rush. He will now look to catch on elsewhere and try and extend his career.

The Steelers’ practice squad is back at 17 players with Rhattigan and McCutcheon in and Woods and Williams out.