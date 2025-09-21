Steelers Among Number Of NFL Teams Scouting Miami (FL)-Florida Matchup

It’s still very early in the 2025 season for both the NFL and college football, and yet the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to get early looks at some of the potential top quarterbacks for the 2026 NFL Draft.

That includes Miami (FL) quarterback Carson Beck. According to South Florida sports analyst Geo Milian, the Steelers are among a number of teams getting eyes on potential NFL talent Saturday night in the big matchup between the No. 4 Miami Hurricanes and the unranked Florida Gators at Hard Rock Stadium.

NFL scouts from the Eagles, Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Steelers, Giants, 49ers, Lions, Vikings, Packers, Broncos, and several others are in attendance tonight for No. 4 Miami vs. Florida. — Geo Milian (@GeoMilian) September 21, 2025

Beck is the headliner of the group. One of the top quarterbacks in the 2026 draft class, Beck has played very well since transferring to Miami (FL) after a few years with the Georgia Bulldogs.

In three games, Beck has completed 65-of-82 passes (79.3%) for 812 yards and seven touchdowns to just two interceptions. He’s also rushed for 26 yards and a touchdown on eight carries, giving the Hurricanes a major spark early in his tenure after Miami lost No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward after the 2024 season.

"I didn't know if I was ever gonna be able to throw a football, the way I did before again." Carson Beck sat down with @DesmondHoward to talk his new era at the University of Miami 🏈 pic.twitter.com/zL45ZoSkfF — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 20, 2025

Along with Beck, the Hurricanes have a handful of potential NFL Draft picks up front along the offenisve line in tackle Francis Mauigoa, guard Samson Okunlola, and center James Brockermeyer, as well as receiver CJ Daniels and running back Mark Fletcher Jr.

Defensively, the Hurricanes have some big pieces for the 2026 NFL Draft class, too, in EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., and defensive lineman Akeem Mesidor.

For Floria, it starts up front in the trenches with All-American center Jake Slaughter, who should be the top center off the board next April.

@GatorsFB Jake Slaughter, who is in the conversation to be the top center off the board in 2026, has picked up right where he left off of last season. At 6’4, 303, Slaughter’s combination of size, awareness and athleticism in both the run and pass game are notable. His… https://t.co/dNhDh4OTDX pic.twitter.com/EZmASRZeQ0 — Jake Hefner (@JakeTHefner) September 8, 2025

Of course, quarterback DJ Lagway is a huge name, but he’s not draft eligible until 2027, though it’s never too early to get a look at guys.

Wide receiver J. Michael Sturdivant and wide receiver Eugene Wilson III are other names to watch on offense for the Gators, while on defense EDGE Tyreak Sapp is the big-time talent in Gainesville.

The Steelers are currently sitting at 1-1 on the season ahead of Sunday’s matchup in Foxboro against the New England Patriots. A lot of attention for the Steelers will be paid to the quarterback position, not to mention the trenches on both sides of the football throughout the season, and could be key areas the Steelers need to address next April, especially with the draft being in Pittsburgh.