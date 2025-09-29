Steelers Admit Attrition On Defense Contributed To Late Breakdowns: ‘Not Ideal Under The Circumstance’

The Steelers had several defenders exit the game toward the end of their 24-21 win over the Vikings, which curtailed what they could run. Both players and coaches acknowledged that after the game and that attrition contributed to the big blown play Payton Wilson hunted down. While injuries are not an excuse when you live by the “next man up” credo, it certainly makes things harder.

By game’s end, the Steelers had lost CBs Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay, and Brandin Echols. They already had injuries elsewhere before the game, with CB Joey Porter Jr. and OLB Alex Highsmith still out. To replace starters during the week is one thing, but doing it multiple times in a game is…rough.

“Some guys were going down in the back end, so we had to switch some things up”, OLB T.J. Watt said, via the Steelers’ website. “We weren’t able to play as aggressively as we wanted to. We had to switch to some zone covers and things like that. They were max protecting, too, so it was allowing [Carson Wentz] to have a little more time and allow him to be decisive”.

By the end of the game, the Steelers had to rely on James Pierre to play a critical role. He nearly recorded a game-sealing interception, too, and had a pass defensed at the goal line. They also had to use three safeties for their nickel look because they ran out of cornerbacks. HC Mike Tomlin conceded that isn’t nearly the look they wanted on the blown-coverage big play.

“Unfortunately, yes”, he said when asked if the Steelers’ injuries contributed to that play. “We were leaking bad at that juncture. I think we had Big Nickel in and I think three safeties, and that’s not ideal under the circumstance. You’re really limited in terms of your schematics. You can’t play man-to-man, so it was what it was. But we were able to get out of the stadium”.

On the play in question, the Steelers indeed were in a three-safety look with DeShon Elliott, Juan Thornhill, and Chuck Clark all on the field. James Pierre and Darius Slay were the cornerbacks. There appeared to be some confusion between Clark and Slay, allowing WR Jordan Addison to scoot free. Wilson was the only one to have even a chance to catch him, and he did.

BLOWN coverage and Payton Wilson tracks down Addison #Steelers pic.twitter.com/ZTQM635oOS — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 28, 2025

The good news is the injuries to Slay and Echols don’t sound serious—Slay returned to the game. There is potentially concern that the Steelers will be without Jalen Ramsey for a while, but they should also be getting Porter and Cory Trice Jr. back in the very near future. Ramsey would be a huge loss for any stretch of time, but you make do. And as long as you have depth, you can play the defense you want.

Interestingly, after playing a huge role against his former team, the Patriots, Jabrill Peppers did not play on defense against the Vikings. And the defense played a lot of snaps. After the bye week, it will be interesting to see what adjustments the Steelers make on defense. And one hopes they won’t have to make adjustments based on injuries.