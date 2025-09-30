Steelers 2026 QB Stock Watch: Week 5 College Football Report

Starting a new series here at Steelers Depot, where we will analyze top college quarterback performances weekly, including how their draft stock changes ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

PENN STATE QB DREW ALLAR — STOCK DOWN

The Penn State Nittany Lions fell in overtime to Oregon, 30-24, and QB #15 Drew Allar had a game to forget as the signal caller cost the home team the game with a costly interception in overtime. Allar completed 14-of-25 passes for 137 yards and two scores but looked rattled at times in the pocket, missing receivers and making poor decisions, including the one that ultimately cost Penn State the game.

INDIANA QB FERNANDO MENDOZA — STOCK NEUTRAL

The Indiana Hoosiers held off the Iowa Hawkeyes on the road, 20-15, and QB #15 Fernando Mendoza represented himself well in a hostile environment. Mendoza completed 13-of-23 passes for 233 yards with two touchdowns and one interception with that pick being his first of the season.

He led a game-winning drive with a 1:28 remaining in the fourth quarter, capping it with a 49-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Surratt. Mendoza has played like the top quarterback in the country through five weeks, and he is making a compelling case for the Heisman Trophy to start the year.

ARKANSAS QB TALEN GREEN — STOCK DOWN

the Arkansas Razorbacks lost to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 56-13, and Arkansas QB #10 Taylen Green didn’t have a great showing against top-ranked competition. He completed 17-of-32 passes for 207 yards and zero touchdowns and one interception while rushing for 81 yards on 10 carries. Green was overmatched as a passer against Notre Dame’s defense, not being able to consistently move the ball down the field, which hurts his draft stock against notable competition.

LSU QB GARRETT NUSSMEIER — STOCK DOWN

The LSU Tigers lost to the Ole Miss Rebels, 24-19, and QB #18 Garrett Nussmeier completed 24-of-34 pass attempts for 197 yards and a touchdown with one interception while producing nothing on the ground. Nussmeier’s ball placement was off against a good Ole Miss defense, underthrowing several of his passes while making a costly turnover that didn’t help their chances of getting back into the game. After suffering their first lost, the Tigers and Nussmeier are hoping to bounce back to keep their CFP hopes alive in a tough SEC conference.

SOUTH CAROLINA QB LANORRIS SELLERS — STOCK NEUTRAL

The South Carolina Gamecocks beat the Kentucky Wildcats, 35-13, and QB #16 LaNorris Sellers had a decent day at the office, completing 11-of-14 passes for 153 yards with zero touchdown but also zero interceptions. He also rushed for 81 yards on 14 carries. Sellers may not have scored himself, but he led the offense down the field on several scoring drives, which holds him where he is on the list.