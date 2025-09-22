Steelers 2026 QB Stock Watch: Week 4 College Football Report

Starting a new series here at Steelers Depot, where we will analyze top college quarterback performances weekly, including how their draft stock changes ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

MIAMI (FL) QB CARSON BECK— STOCK DOWN

The Miami Hurricanes beat the Florida Gators 26-7 in convincing fashion. But QB #11 Carson Beck didn’t have the greatest showing. Beck completed 17-of-30 pass attempts for just 160 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception. He relied on his running game and defense to seal the victory. Still, Miami is 4-0 and heads into its bye week with a top 10 showdown against Florida State in two weeks.

LSU QB GARRETT NUSSMEIER — STOCK UP

The LSU Tigers pummeled the Southeast Louisiana Lions 56-10, and QB #18 Garrett Nussmeier had his first big-time performance on the stat sheet in the favorable matchup. Nussmeier completed 25-of-31 pass attempts for 273 yards and three touchdowns. He never threw an interception and rushed for another score on the ground.

Nussmeier had been solid to start the year, but his production had been modest, at best. He controlled the offense and will battle Ole Miss next, some must-watch TV.

TEXAS QB ARCH MANNING — STOCK UP

The Texas Longhorns throttled the Sam Houston Bearkats 55-0, and QB #16 Arch Manning had himself a day after getting off to a shaky start to the season. Manning completed 18-of-21 pass attempts for 309 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He also rushed for two scores, playing with the confidence and swagger that the young signal caller needed in a get-right game. Manning will look to keep the momentum going against Florida next week in SEC play.

INDIANA QB FERNANDO MENDOZA — STOCK UP

The Indiana Hoosiers stomped the Illinois Fighting Illini 63-10 on Saturday. QB #15 Fernando Mendoza has been on fire these past few weeks. This was another standout performance to the tune of 267 yards, five touchdowns, and zero interceptions, while completing 21-0f-23 pass attempts.

Mendoza shredded Illinois’ defense, giving him 14 touchdown passes on the year while showing off his accuracy. Mendoza will look to continue his hot start, going against the Iowa Hawkeyes next week.

OKLAHOMA QB JOHN MATEER — STOCK NEUTRAL

Oklahoma beat Auburn 24-17 in a close battle. QB #10 John Mateer continued to impress as one of the leading candidates for the Heisman Trophy to start the season. Mateer completed 24-of-36 pass attempts for 271 yards and a touchdown with zero interceptions. He ran for 29 yards and a score on the ground.

Mateer looks like the real deal at quarterback. He has the dual-threat capability to beat teams on the ground and through the air. He’s knocked off multiple ranked teams now to start the season.

SOUTH CAROLINA QB LANORRIS SELLERS — STOCK UP

The South Carolina Gamecocks lost to the Missouri Tigers 20-29, but QB #16 LaNorris Sellers managed to have one of his better performances. Sellers completed 18-of-28 pass attempts for 302 yards and two touchdowns, making multiple big-time throws against the Tigers’ defense. He bounced back after suffering a concussion and having a slow start to the year. Finally, though, he had a strong performance against a good team. He will look to keep that momentum going against Kentucky next week.

ARKANSAS QB TAYLEN GREEN — STOCK DOWN

The Arkansas Razorbacks got upset by the Memphis Tigers 31-32. QB #10 Taylen Green had a rough day after a blazing start to the season. Green completed 18-of-34 pass attempts for 325 yards and a touchdown, but threw two interceptions. Green also carried the ball for 53 yards on the ground.

Green gave the Tigers’ defense the ball on multiple occasions Saturday, allowing Memphis to complete the comeback in a game Arkansas should have won. Arkansas will play ranked Notre Dame next as Green looks to bounce back.

CLEMSON QB CADE KLUBNIK — STOCK NEUTRAL

It has been a terrible start for the Clemson Tigers as they lost to Syracuse 21-34 on Saturday, sending them to 1-3 on the year. QB #2 Cade Klubnik has had a tough start to the season. He looked good on the stat sheet, completing 37-of-60 pass attempts for 362 yards and three touchdowns to one interception, but the film tells another story.

Klubnik was playing catch-up in a game that took the offense most of the game to get going, throwing a costly turnover as well as missing several wide-open receivers throughout the contest. His ball placement looked shaky, at best, underthrowing targets that had to adjust to the ball to catch it. Arguably, no one’s stock has fallen more than Klubnik’s this season, who is looking more like a Day 3 pick than a Day 1 lock.