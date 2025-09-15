Steelers 2026 QB Stock Watch: Week 3 College Football Report

Starting a new series here at Steelers Depot, where we will analyze top college quarterback performances weekly, including how their draft stock changes ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

LSU QB GARRETT NUSSMEIER — STOCK NEUTRAL

The LSU Tigers defeated the Florida Gators 20-10 in a phenomenal defensive effort, stifling the Gators’ offense. QB #18 Garrett Nussmeier completed 15-of-27 pass attempts for 220 yards with one touchdown and one interception while rushing for five yards.

It was another solid yet uninspiring performance for Nussmeier as he displayed poise and leadership. Still, he has yet to “take over” a game this season. Nussmeier has thrown for 689 yards and just three touchdowns to two interceptions in three starts. Still, LSU is 3-0 and looks primed for a CFP run. But Nussmeier needs to see a spark in his play to justify the billing of a Day 1 prospect who can will his team to victory on Sundays.

PENN STATE QB DREW ALLAR — STOCK NEUTRAL

The Penn State Nittany Lions pummeled the Villanova Wildcats 52-6, and QB #15 Drew Allar had another respectable showing, throwing for 209 yards while completing 16-of-29 pass attempts with one touchdown and one interception.

Like Nussmeier above, Penn State was able to dominate its competition with a strong running game and stout defense, not needing Allar to use his arm to defeat the opposing defense through the air much. Allar is also off to a slow start in 2025, but facing more competition with Big Ten Conference play soon should increase his production. Penn State will need more of a balanced offensive attack.

MIAMI (FL) QB CARSON BECK— STOCK UP

The Miami Hurricanes dominated South Florida 49-12, and QB #11 Carson Beck had a strong performance for the red-hot Hurricanes, throwing for 340 yards while completing 82 percent of his passes with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Beck also rushed for 28 yards and a rushing score.

The turnovers weren’t ideal, but Miami controlled this game as Beck commanded the offense. He dropped dimes throughout the contest to his pass catchers and used his legs, which are considered his weakness. His confidence is riding high to start the season as the Hurricanes approach ACC play.

TEXAS QB ARCH MANNING — STOCK DOWN

The Texas Longhorns beat UTEP 27-10, but QB #16 Arch Manning looked uninspiring in the victory, completing just 44 percent of his passes for 114 yards with one touchdown and one interception. However, Manning ran for 52 yards and two scores on the ground, obscuring some of his passing ineptitude in the box score, at least.

While Manning managed to find the end zone twice as a runner, he looked scattershot at times as a passer. He missed wide-open throws that are textbook at the next level. The pressure appears to be getting to him, but he may be still fighting a shoulder injury from last week’s game. Either way, Manning would be best to return to school after tis season and continue to work on his development rather than trying to declare too early.

SOUTH CAROLINA QB LANORRIS SELLERS — STOCK DOWN

Vanderbilt trashed South Carolina 31-7, and a large factor in that outcome was QB #16 LaNorris Sellers leaving the game with a concussion. Before getting taken out of the game on a targeting call by a Vanderbilt defender, Sellers completed 6-of-7 pass attempts for 94 yards and one interception.

Sellers couldn’t do anything about the injury, as the nasty hit he sustained got the defender ejected for the rest of the contest. However, South Carolina and Sellers haven’t had the success they were hoping for to start the season, as the potential first-round pick has also had a slow start to his season. Hopefully, he can return next week and can start producing like we were hoping him to when he closed out 2024 on a tear.

CLEMSON QB CADE KLUBNIK — STOCK DOWN

The Clemson Tigers lost to the Georgia Tech Yellowjackets 24-21, and QB #2 Cade Klubnik had a fairly mediocre performance, completing 15-of-26 pass attempts for 206 yards with one touchdown and one interception, along with 17 rushes for 62 yards and a score on the ground.

The production on the ground helped salvage yet another poor performance by Klubnik as a passer. He has thrown for 633 yards with only three touchdowns to three interceptions on the year, having lost two of his first three games this season. Many wonder if Klubnik is better suited as a Day 3 prospect now, not a Day 1 lock, as his stock has dropped nearly the most of any quarterback in this draft class thus far.

ARKANSAS QB TAYLEN GREEN — STOCK UP

The Arkansas Razorbacks lost a close one to the Ole Miss Rebels 41-35, but QB #10 Taylen Green has “entered the chat” as a draft-eligible quarterback that we need to start paying more attention to. Green completed 22-of-35 pass attempts for 305 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions, while carrying the ball 14 times for 115 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Green is a freak athlete, standing 6-6, 224 pounds with the speed to beat defenses on the ground and the arm talent to stretch the field vertically. With 866 yards passing, 317 yards rushing, and 13 total touchdowns in his first three games, we are witnessing a breakout performance from a quarterback with all the physical tools you look for in the next level’s superstar quarterbacks.