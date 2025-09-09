Steelers 2026 QB Stock Watch: Week 2 College Football Report

Starting a new series here at Steelers Depot, where we will be analyzing the performances of the top quarterbacks in college football each week during the season and how their respective performances either helped or hurt their draft stock ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

TEXAS QB ARCH MANNING — STOCK UP

The Texas Longhorns responded after a tough loss last week, beating San Jose State, 38-7. Arch Manning had a bounce-back game, throwing for 295 yards and four touchdowns with one interception while completing 63.3 percent of his passes. Several of Manning’s biggest plays were wide open, but he showed better decision making and some resiliency, seemingly playing through a shoulder/arm injury throughout the contest. Manning gets UTEP next week and should handle business there before going into SEC play.

SOUTH CAROLINA QB LANORRIS SELLERS — STOCK NEUTRAL

The South Carolina Gamecocks defeated the South Carolina State Bulldogs, 38-10, and LaNorris Sellers had a pretty quiet day, throwing for just 128 yards while completing 58 percent of his passes. However, Sellers threw for a touchdown and no interceptions while rushing for 23 yards as South Carolina’s defense and rushing attack dominated an inferior opponent, allowing Sellers to hand the ball off more. The Gamecocks’ matchup against Vanderbilt next week should present more opportunities for Sellers to make plays with his arm and legs.

CLEMSON QB CADE KLUBNIK — STOCK NEUTRAL

The Clemson Tigers bounced back and beat the Troy Trojans, 27-16, and Cade Klubnik had decent day. He completed 75 percent of his passes for 196 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Klubnik was without his top target WR Antonio Williams, and he managed to find WR Bryant Wesco Jr. for 116 yards and two scores. But he’ll need to play better overall if Clemson wants to be the team to beat in the ACC.

LSU QB GARRETT NUSSMEIER — STOCK NEUTRAL

The LSU Tigers beat Louisiana Tech, 23-7, and Garrett Nussmeier had a decent showing, completing 63.4 percent of his passes for 237 yards and touchdown along with one interception.

Nussmeier has started the season a little slow. Despite beating Clemson last week on the road, he hasn’t flashed outside of poise and leadership, which are still qualities you need to see from your signal caller. The Tigers have the Florida Gators this week, and Nussmeier will have a chance to put together a strong performance against an SEC rival.

PENN STATE QB DREW ALLAR — STOCK NEUTRAL

Drew Allar is off to a solid start as the Nittany Lions sit at 2-0 after shutting out Florida International University, 34-0. Allar completed 57.6 percent of his passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns and zero interceptions as Penn State pulled away from FIU in the second half.

Allar took care of the football against subpar competition and got the ball to his playmakers, allowing Penn State’s running game to control the game. Once Allar gets into Big Ten play, he will be relied on more to produce as the Nittany Lions are set to bully their non-conference opponents before a huge Sept. 27 game against Oregon.

ARIZONA STATE QB SAM LEAVITT — STOCK DOWN

Sam Leavitt came crashing back to Earth Saturday as the Arizona State Sun Devils fell to the Mississippi State Bulldogs on the road, 24-20. The Bulldogs limited him to 82 passing yards, and Leavitt completed 45.5 percent of his passes with one touchdown and two interceptions while just rushing for 25 yards on eight carries. Leavitt will look to bounce back this week in an easier matchup against Texas State.

OKLAHOMA QB JOHN MATEER — STOCK UP

John Mateer’s hot start as a Sooner continues as he led Oklahoma to a 24-13 win against Michigan at home. Mateer completed 21-of-34 passes for 270 yards and a touchdown while adding another 19 carries for 74 yards and two touchdowns. Mateer threw an interception, but he protected the football and made some impressive throws against a stout Wolverine defense. The Washington State transfer also showed off the dual-threat ability that makes him an intriguing prospect in this draft class.