Steelers 2026 QB Stock Watch: Week 1 College Football Report

Starting a new series here at Steelers Depot, where we will be analyzing the performances of the top quarterbacks in college football each week during their season and how their respective performances either helped or hurt their draft stock ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

TEXAS QB ARCH MANNING — STOCK DOWN

No one’s stock took a greater hit than Manning’s last weekend as the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning was being crowned the future first overall pick whenever he declared, thanks to his pedigree and bloodlines. However, QB #16 Arch Manning looked scattershot against Ohio State in his first season as the full-time starter, completing 17-of-30 pass attempts for 170 yards and one touchdown with one interception.

Manning looked nervous in the pocket and missed plenty of throws, showing poor touch on the ball while also making some bad decisions, throwing into coverage. He salvaged an awful day with a touchdown late, but Manning was humbled against Ohio State on Saturday, and will have to show that it was the first game jitters in a hectic atmosphere as he looks to right the ship in Week 2.

SOUTH CAROLINA QB LANORRIS SELLERS — STOCK UP

The South Carolina Gamecocks handled the Virginia Tech Hokies 24-11 on Sunday, and QB #16 LaNorris Sellers looked the part in a pivotal 2025 campaign for the redshirt sophomore. Sellers completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 209 yards and a touchdown with zero interceptions while rushing for 25 yards and a score.

Sellers looked comfortable in the offense, dealing from the pocket. He continued to flash his Konami Code athletic ability, which makes him such a unique draft prospect. He threw off multiple defenders as he escaped pressure to pick up yards with his legs. He will need to continue showing progress as a passer, but the potential first-round pick delivered in his first showing of 2025.

CLEMSON QB CADE KLUBNIK — STOCK DOWN

Clemson was set up to start the season with a bang Saturday night against LSU, boasting a stout defense full of NFL talent and QB #2 Cade Klubnik, who had his stock in a great place entering the 2025 season. However, LSU upset Clemson in their own stadium this weekend, and Klubnik looked rough, completing 50 percent of his passes for 230 yards and zero touchdowns with an interception while logging just one yard rushing.

Klubnik lost his top weapon, WR Antonio Williams, to injury early in the game, which hurt Clemson’s offense. However, LSU’s defense was bad last season, and while the unit brought in notable names via the transfer portal, it still was a unit that could be exploited, and Klubnik didn’t rise to the occasion. He will look to get back into a groove this coming week, but as a quarterback on the fringe of Day 1, Saturday’s performance hurt him.

OKLAHOMA QB JOHN MATEER — STOCK UP

The Oklahoma Sooners rolled their FCS competition, Illinois State, on Saturday, 35-3, and QB No. 10 John Mateer had a strong showing in his first game as Oklahoma’s starting quarterback. Mateer completed 80 percent of his pass attempts for 392 yards and three touchdowns with one interception, while also rushing for 24 yards and a score on the ground.

Mateer looked in control for the Sooners, picking apart Illinois State’s secondary for the most passing yards in an Oklahoma debut at quarterback, beating Baker Mayfield’s previous mark. Oklahoma’s schedule will only get tougher starting with Michigan next weekend, but Mateer helped himself by doing exactly what he should have against lower competition.

ARIZONA STATE QB SAM LEAVITT — STOCK UP

The Arizona State Sun Devils handled Northern Arizona convincingly, winning 38-19 to kick off their season. QB #10 Sam Leavitt looked the part in his first action of 2025, completing 64.1 percent of his passes for 257 yards and two touchdowns with one interception while rushing for 73 yards and two scores on the ground.

Leavitt looked poised in the pocket, finding his top receiver Jordyn Tyson 12 times for 141 yards and two scores, but also showed off his legs as a dual-threat, tying as the leading rusher in the game while evading pressure in the pocket and making defenders miss in the open field. Leavitt is a good athlete who gets slept on in this draft class, but his performance this weekend showed that he needs more attention as Arizona State approaches Big 12 Conference play.