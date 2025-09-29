Stats Of The Weird: Steelers Vs Vikings

Stats of the weird – international style – from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 4 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Dublin. I’ll refrain from filling the entire notebook with the ending of “for the first time in Ireland history.”

– WR DK Metcalf finished with 126 receiving yards, 122 of those coming in the first half. By the break, those 122 yards were more than any Steelers player had in an entire game in all of 2024. Metcalf’s yards are the most since George Pickens posted 131 in Week 17 against the Seattle Seahawks during the 2023 season.

– Pittsburgh ran for 131 yards, the most the Steelers have recorded since Christmas Day last season. It’s the most in a win since Week 10 of 2024, a victory over the Washington Commanders.

– Kenneth Gainwell set NFL single-game career bests with 99 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. The last time Gainwell rushed for more yards was Nov. 23, 2019, rushing for 128 yards as his Memphis Tigers beat the South Florida Bulls. His last multi-rushing touchdown game came on Oct. 26 of the same year, finding the end zone three times to beat Tulsa.

So six years since Gainwell had a game like today. Long time coming.

– I’m being a little funny with the numbers here, but Gainwell is the first Steelers player with 99 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns, and six receptions in a game since DeAngelo Williams in 2016. In Steelers history, the only players to achieve that kind of night are Williams (twice), Le’Veon Bell, and Franco Harris. Add Gainwell to the list.

– Steelers backup wide receivers, those beyond Metcalf and Calvin Austin III, still have just two combined receptions through four games. Ben Skowronek with the Steelers’ first touchdown of the season and and Roman Wilson’s 7-yard catch late in the loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

– Linebackers Payton Wilson and Patrick Queen each registered double-digit tackles Sunday. Wilson with 13, Queen with 11. It’s the first time Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers have recorded double-digit tackles in the same game since Myles Jack and Devin Bush did so in Week 3 of the 2022 season.

– Pittsburgh’s defense has recorded five-plus sacks and two-plus takeaways in back-to-back games. That hasn’t happened since Weeks 13 and 14 of the 2019 season against the Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals.

It also happened in Weeks 4-5 of the ’19 season. The only other instance of it in the Tomlin era came in 2017. Of all years. Didn’t happen to the 2008 Super Bowl winners, a historically good defense, or the 2010 AFC Champion squad.

– In his first 37 regular-season games, Keeanu Benton had two total sacks. Sunday, he logged 1.5.

– Nick Herbig has 7.5 sacks across his last 16 games. Some of which was spent as a backup. Herbig nearly had a second but QB Carson Wentz threw the ball away for an intentional grounding. I agree with Matthew Marczi that grounding in those moments defenders should still be credited with a sack.

– Pittsburgh had 15 rushing first downs across its first three games. Sunday, the Steelers had 11.

– A couple less-fun stats. The Steelers have been out-snapped and have lost the time of possession battle in all four games this season.

– Had Pittsburgh blown a 24-6 lead and ultimately lost yesterday’s game, it would’ve tied for the largest blown lead (in a loss) in Steelers’ history. The mark is 18 shared by a 1971 loss to the Miami Dolphins (led 21-3, lost 24-21) and a 1981 defeat to the Seattle Seahawks (led 21-3, lost 24-21). And those weren’t blown in the fourth quarter, either.

Thankfully, that was avoided.

– From 2001-2020, the Steelers didn’t allow a single 99-yard drive. Since, it’s happened three times: 2021 against Baltimore, 2023 against Arizona, and Sunday against Minnesota.

– Pat Freiermuth failed to catch a pass today for just the fourth (non-injury) game of his career. In fact, he wasn’t even targeted, something that’s only happened two other times prior to Sunday: 2022 against the Carolina Panthers and 2023 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Freiermuth’s on pace for just 29 receptions this season after catching 60-plus every year he’s been fully healthy.

– The 81-yard reception WR Jordan Addison recorded was the longest catch against the Steelers since Buffalo Bills WR Gabe Davis’ 98-yard touchdown against Pittsburgh in 2022. It’s the longest completion that did not result in a touchdown since Indianapolis Colts’ WR Jessie Hester had an 81-yard catch against Pittsburgh in 1992. Because we’re nothing if not thorough, here’s a look at that play. DB D.J. Johnson saved a touchdown.

– Back to the good stats. Pittsburgh’s defense registered a whopping 14 QB hits against Wentz. Eight different players had at least one: Patrick Queen, Payton Wilson, DeShon Elliott, T.J. Watt, Nick Herbig, Keeanu Benton, Derrick Harmon, and Cam Heyward.

Among former Wisconsin Badgers alone, the defense had eight. Benton and Herbig with three, Watt with a pair.

– Pittsburgh came into the game allowing a 46.3-percent third-down conversion rate, 19-of-41. Minnesota was just 4-of-14 on third down, 28.6 percent.

– In the first two games of 2025, the Steelers allowed 28.3 yards per kick return (339 yards, 12 returns). Over the past two, that average is down to 24.2 yards (218 yards, 9 returns). Noticeable improvement.

– T.J. Watt notched his eighth career interception Sunday. That’s second-most of any Steelers linebacker in the Mike Tomlin era, breaking a tie with Ryan Shazier and only trailing Lawrence Timmons’ 12. Watt’s eight are the most of any outside linebacker.

– Watt is up to 111 career sacks, tied with Aaron Donald for 29th in official NFL history. Watt reached his in 125 games while Donald achieved his in 154.

– Over the last two seasons, Chris Boswell has missed four field goals. But none feel like a “bad” miss. He missed a 62-yarder at the end of the half against Los Angeles, a 58-yarder in windy Cleveland, had a kick blocked against Cincinnati, and had a kick blocked Sunday.

– Calvin Austin III had two punt returns Sunday. Those were the Steelers’ first two punt returns of 2025. Took until the fourth game for it to happen.

– Through four games, P Corliss Waitman is on track to set the Steelers’ single-season record for gross yards per punt. He’s a little more than one yard ahead of record holder Bobby Joe Green, whose mark from 1961 still stands. Lots of season to go and when the weather turns, it’ll be harder to have a big average. But I’m just making note at the quarter way point.