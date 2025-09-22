Stats Of The Weird: Steelers Vs Patriots

Plenty of weird to go around from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 21-14 win over the New England Patriots in Week 3.

– Starting with the defense. Pittsburgh forced five turnovers for the first time in a game since the 2022 season opener, a wacky Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Sunday marked only the fourth such occurrence since 2010.

– Four of those takeaways came via forced fumbles. Pittsburgh hasn’t forced/recovered four fumbles in a game since 2010 when the Steelers fell on four of them in a 19-11 win over the Tennessee Titans.

However, Pittsburgh forced one of those fumbles on special teams. Against the Patriots, all four were forced by the Steelers’ defense. That hasn’t happened, four by the defense, since November 1992 in a win over the Detroit Lions. That night, QB Erik Kramer and RB Barry Sanders each lost a pair of fumbles.

Since 1990, the most fumbles Pittsburgh’s recovered in a game is a whopping eight, forcing nine total turnovers in a win over the Cleveland Browns.

– Through three games, RB Jaylen Warren leads the Steelers in receiving yards with 142. Unlikely as it is, no Steelers RB has led the team in receiving yards since Bill Davidson in 1938. He had a whopping 229 of them that season. It’s worth mentioning Tony Bova, listed as a running back, led the team in 1945 and 1946 but his role was much more of a receiver than rusher.

– Chris Boswell has fallen from third to fifth in all-time field goal percentage, now situated behind Eddy Pineiro (who hit a game-winning kick for the 49ers today) and the Los Angeles Chargers’ Cameron Dicker. Dicker now qualifies for the all-time list and is pacing the field with a 94.2-percent field goal rate.

– Per NFL Pro, the Steelers have had a different quarterback lead the team to a 2-1 or better record in three-straight seasons: Kenny Pickett, Justin Fields, and Aaron Rodgers. In the last 70 years, only the 2003-05 Dallas Cowboys and 1992-94 Minnesota Vikings have done the same.

– With two sacks Sunday, T.J. Watt broke his six-game sackless streak. He recorded his 26th career game with two-plus sacks, tying him for 15th most in NFL history. He’s now more than halfway to Reggie White’s absurd record of 50.

Breaking a tie with Cameron Jordan, Watt now has the most two-plus sack games of any active NFL player. Myles Garrett, for reference, has 22.

Similarly, Watt now has 32 career multi-sack games (1.5 or more). That breaks a tie with Garrett for the most of any active NFL player.

– Sunday marked only the second game since 2021 that Pittsburgh’s won in which K Chris Boswell did not make a field goal. Last year against the Washington Commanders is the other.

– Aaron Rodgers wasn’t sacked once Sunday for the first time since Week 13 of the 2022 season, per NextGenStats. Comes with the caveat of Rodgers missing essentially all of the 2023 season but still, long time coming.

Sunday was the first time Aaron Rodgers hasn’t been sacked in a game since Week 13, 2022, per @NextGenStats #Steelers #NFL — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 22, 2025

– On the year, the Steelers are 7-of-8 in the red zone. That’s an 87.5-percent red-zone rate. Last year, Pittsburgh was just 48.2 percent in the red zone. The unit hasn’t been out of the 20s in the rankings since 2020 and hasn’t been top 10 since 2018 when the team finished No. 1.

– Pittsburgh ran just 49 plays to New England’s 71. Over the final three quarters, the Patriots outsnapped the Steelers 62-32.

– The Steelers had as many first downs via penalty as they did passing. Five each.

– For the first time since at least 1978 (as far back as play-by-play data goes), the Steelers forced two turnovers at or inside their own 2-yard-line. Brandin Echols’ INT and Payton Wilson’s fumble recovery, both created by Cam Heyward’s plays.

Pittsburgh’s the first NFL team to achieve that feat since the 2022 Seattle Seahawks did so against the Denver Broncos.

– Finally, a fun kicking stat. Pittsburgh nor New England even attempted a field goal (not counting extra points, to be clear) in this game, much less made one. That’s the first time it’s occurred in the Mike Tomlin era. The last time the Steelers played in a game without any field goal attempts? A 2005 win over the Detroit Lions, the final regular season victory that year en route to Super Bowl XL.

That’s the only such instance for Pittsburgh since 1996. It also happened in 1995 against the Houston Oilers, a 21-7 Steelers win.