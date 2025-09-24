‘Start Proving Why You’re Highly Compensated:’ Doug Whaley Takes Tomlin, Steelers’ Coaches To Task

Mike Tomlin is among the highest-paid coaches not just in the NFL but American sports. Arthur Smith’s salary isn’t publicly disclosed but it’s doubtful he’s working for peanuts, either. Former NFL general manager Doug Whaley thinks both need to start earning those paychecks. Appearing on 93.7 The Fan Wednesday morning, Whaley offered broad critiques of the coaching staff.

“After a while you gotta look at Arthur Smith. Alright, you have a subpar offensive line. You need to start being a little more imaginative in your run game to help them out because what you’re doing out isn’t working. So switch it up. You get paid a lot of money. Coach [Tomlin] always says he gets highly compensated. Well, then start proving why you’re getting highly compensated. Both of them.”

Pittsburgh’s offense is above average in scoring but below average in everything else. The Steelers’ running game is among the worst in football, and they haven’t shown they can run the ball at any point of the year. Not in training camp, not in the preseason, and not throughout the team’s three regular-season matchups. As a team, Pittsburgh’s averaging 2.8 YPC, lead back Jaylen Warren sits at just 3.1, and third-round rookie Kaleb Johnson isn’t trusted to see the field.

Tomlin blamed the defense’s struggles for the running game not getting into rhythm. Whaley isn’t buying it.

“I think the public, the media, and everybody’s understanding now that when Mike Tomlin speaks, a lot of words come out,” Whaley said. “But he doesn’t say anything because that statement right there lets you know that he’s trying to talk over everybody.”

In the passing game, Pittsburgh’s failed to push the ball downfield, especially over the last two games. The team’s tight ends aren’t making splash plays and DK Metcalf has been held to underneath catches and screens/RPOs. He’s on pace to finish with a career-low 765 receiving yards.

The bright spot has been the Steelers’ stellar red-zone offense. It ranks second leaguewide with Rodgers tied with the Detroit Lions’ Jared Goff for No. 1 with six red-zone touchdown passes. To put that in perspective, Pittsburgh’s quarterbacks threw five red-zone touchdowns throughout the entire 2023 season.

Sitting at 2-1 is a good place to be. With the Cincinnati Bengals losing QB Joe Burrow and the Baltimore Ravens at 1-2, the Steelers have an initial leg up on the division race. But for the team to sustain, something it couldn’t do a year ago, the offense must find more fluidity and production. All of those who get paid well, players and coaches, have to improve.