Special Teams Mistake ‘Can’t Define’ Kaleb Johnson’s Season Or Career, Mike Tomlin Says

At this point, it’s well-known the mistake that Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back Kaleb Johnson made in Week 2 on a kickoff, failing to get on the football, leading to a Seattle Seahawks touchdown.
That mistake on special teams ultimately turned the game in favor of the Seahawks, who went on to win the game, 31-17, as the Steelers looked pretty ugly in the home opener.
Johnson’s gaffe didn’t help matters. And now, he could find himself inactive Sunday in Foxboro against the New England Patriots as the Steelers elevated running back Trey Sermon to the active/inactive roster for the week.
Head coach Mike Tomlin stated Tuesday that he would be pulling Johnson off of kickoff return for the time being, so without a role on special teams and very little role offensively, there might not be a path to a helmet on game day for the third-round pick.
That’s a tough development for a player many were high on coming into the year. But despite pulling him from kickoff return and potentially sitting him down entirely in Week 3, Tomlin has done one thing consistently throughout the week when talking about Johnson.
He hasn’t mentioned him by name to the media.
Speaking with Steelers.com’s Bob Labriola, Tomlin says that move was intentional.
“Absolutely it was, because we as a sports society, we like to brand people, like to put them in a box. That play can’t define his season, that play can’t define his career,” Tomlin said of Johnson, according to Steelers.com. “And so I thoughtfully chose not to mention his name. It’s something that he’s going to have to move on from. That’s something that I have a desire for him to move on from.
“And, you know, bringing it up repeatedly and mentioning his name is not a component of moving on from it.”
While reporters mentioned Johnson by name to Tomlin, he thoughtfully chose to simply refer to Johnson as a young player. Though he did say “Kaleb” in one answer during the Mike Tomlin Show Saturday, every other time he’s been asked about the special teams mistake, he’s avoided using his name.
In a way, Tomlin is trying to protect his rookie as much as he can. It makes sense. The play is out there for everyone to have seen at this point. It’s been talked about time and time again not only on local radio and TV, but national as well. Johnson has been the butt of jokes and has been ripped time and time again for his lack of situational awareness and the understanding of rules.
Teammates have his back though and understand it was a young player making a mistake. Even Tomlin, to an extent, has Johnson’s back and believes better days are ahead for the Iowa product.
The error cannot define Johnson’s rookie season. It certainly can’t define his career, either. Right now though, it’s defining him in the NFL because of the limited playing time he’s had. For it not to, he’ll have to start seeing the field more on offense. That won’t happen this week, or maybe even next week in Dublin.
But the future still remains bright for Johnson. He has to bounce back when he gets his opportunity.