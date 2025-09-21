Special Teams Mistake ‘Can’t Define’ Kaleb Johnson’s Season Or Career, Mike Tomlin Says

At this point, it’s well-known the mistake that Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back Kaleb Johnson made in Week 2 on a kickoff, failing to get on the football, leading to a Seattle Seahawks touchdown.

That mistake on special teams ultimately turned the game in favor of the Seahawks, who went on to win the game, 31-17, as the Steelers looked pretty ugly in the home opener.

Johnson’s gaffe didn’t help matters. And now, he could find himself inactive Sunday in Foxboro against the New England Patriots as the Steelers elevated running back Trey Sermon to the active/inactive roster for the week.

Head coach Mike Tomlin stated Tuesday that he would be pulling Johnson off of kickoff return for the time being, so without a role on special teams and very little role offensively, there might not be a path to a helmet on game day for the third-round pick.

That’s a tough development for a player many were high on coming into the year. But despite pulling him from kickoff return and potentially sitting him down entirely in Week 3, Tomlin has done one thing consistently throughout the week when talking about Johnson.

The Seahawks just recovered a kickoff in the end zone for a touchdown! SEAvsPIT on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/0J1gEbqx4r — NFL (@NFL) September 14, 2025

He hasn’t mentioned him by name to the media.

Speaking with Steelers.com’s Bob Labriola, Tomlin says that move was intentional.