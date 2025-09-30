Spears Hasn’t ‘Lost Hope’ In Ravens, But ‘Floodgates Have Opened’ For Steelers To Win AFC North

The Pittsburgh Steelers were longshots to win their division before the 2025 season began. Many people expected either the Baltimore Ravens or Cincinnati Bengals to take the AFC North crown. However, through the first four games of the season, the Steelers are in sole possession of first place in the division. The Ravens were seen as a Super Bowl contender, but they’re currently sitting at 1-3. Despite that, former NFL defensive lineman Marcus Spears still believes in the Ravens.

“I still have some hope in Baltimore,” Spears said Tuesday on ESPN’s SportsCenter. “But Pittsburgh, absolutely the floodgates have opened up for them. It’s a lot of bad situations going on in their division, if they can take advantage of it. I think Baltimore’s health is a big part of this.

“I think Baltimore philosophically can change some things to make themselves a better football team. I haven’t lost hope on the Ravens yet, but I’m getting close. I wouldn’t be shocked if the Steelers were the number one seed out of this division, but I’m gonna still roll with Baltimore until I feel otherwise.”

It isn’t just the Ravens’ record that’s an issue for them. Like Spears mentions, their team is dealing with a ton of injuries to key players. Specifically, their defense has been ravaged recently. Defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike is out for the year. Additionally, corner Marlon Humphrey and linebacker Roquan Smith are set to miss several weeks.

And the bad news doesn’t end there for the Ravens. They’re also set to be without superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson for a few weeks. That’s the most crushing blow of all. As long as the Ravens had Jackson, it felt like they had a chance going into almost any game.

Now, they’ll have to keep their season afloat without him. The beginning of their schedule was tough, but things were supposed to get a little easier from here. Over the next two weeks, they will face the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams. The Texans are 1-3, but they’ve got a talented team. Meanwhile, the Rams are 3-1, fighting for the top spot in their division.

The Ravens could have a tough time beating either of those teams without Jackson. If they lose them both, they’d fall to 1-5, which could give the Steelers a comfortable cushion in the AFC North.

The next few weeks could greatly shape the Steelers’ division. They’re on a bye this week, which will allow them to rest and recuperate. With the Bengals in free fall without Joe Burrow, Spears is correct that the Steelers have a clear path to winning the AFC North. There’s a lot of season remaining, though. Despite the Ravens’ struggles, the division race is far from over.