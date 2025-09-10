Source Tells Mike Florio ‘The Steelers Want’ WR Tyreek Hill

If Mike Florio’s sources are correct, the Pittsburgh Steelers are interested in Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill. After making a blockbuster deal with the Dolphins in late June that brought over DB Jalen Ramsey and TE Jonnu Smith, the Steelers are keeping tabs on Hill as another potential playmaker. Appearing on 93.7 The Fan Wednesday afternoon, Florio added color to a recent article that expressed “chatter” about Pittsburgh and Hill.

“I’ll give you a little nugget that made the Steelers chatter a little more interesting to me,” Florio told The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi and Chris Mueller. “The same guy who told me that Jalen Ramsey was gonna be a Steeler, right when the first talk emerged of the Dolphins trading Jalen Ramsey, told me that the Steelers want Tyreek. And I scoffed when this guy first told me that the Steelers want Jalen Ramsey. And that was back in April. So I’m taking this a little more seriously.”

We didn’t write Florio’s initial comments because “chatter” is so vague and unclear. Today’s comments are much more specific and sourced with an apparent positive track record. However, it’s important to mention that Florio made clear his source passed those comments along before new allegations from Hill’s estranged wife of domestic violence on multiple occasions.

The NFL is reportedly looking into the matter.

The NFL is looking into the allegations of domestic violation against Tyreek Hill by his estranged wife. “It’s standard policy for the league to review a matter such as this,” a league spokesman tells @NFLonCBS. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) September 10, 2025

Catching four passes for 40 passes, Hill’s Dolphins were rocked in Week 1, and more losses will turn the team into a seller by the trade deadline. Returning to the Kansas City Chiefs are easy dots to connect but Hill carries a $10 million base salary while the Chiefs currently have just over $2 million in cap space. Each week that goes by reduces the amount of money another team would have to pay him, but the Steelers are financially in a better spot than many other receiver-needy teams. Hill’s contract voids after the 2026 season.

Of course, it’s fair to question if the Steelers consider themselves “receiver needy.” Calvin Austin III had a strong 2024 campaign and kept things rolling in Week 1, catching four passes for 70 yards and a touchdown against the New York Jets. Depth behind DK Metcalf and Austin is thin but the Steelers also view tight ends Pat Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith as de facto receivers who are integral to the passing game.

Even if Pittsburgh has interest in Hill, the looming possibility of NFL discipline stemming from the domestic violence allegations could damper any talks. Any trade involving Hill still isn’t likely to happen for several more weeks, giving time for clarity on Pittsburgh’s receiver depth and Hill’s legal situation.