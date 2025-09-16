‘Significantly Better:’ Mike Tomlin Praises Broderick Jones, Feels ‘Great’ About Offensive Line

A week ago, Mike Tomlin wasn’t shy about criticizing offensive tackle Broderick Jones. After giving up three sacks and allowing QB Aaron Rodgers to be hit countless times, Jones needed a bounce-back showing. Tomlin says Jones followed through during his weekly press conference.

“Significantly better,” Tomlin said Tuesday via the team’s YouTube channel when asked about the left tackle’s performance against the Seahawks.

Jones’ overall offensive thoughts wouldn’t fall under that “better” umbrella. But Tomlin saw Jones take steps forward. Pro Football Focus disagrees, grading Jones about seven points worse in Week 2 than Week 1. He was mostly dinged for poor run blocking, earning a better pass-protection grade than in after outing against the New York Jets. Thorough two weeks, Jones is PFF’s No. 62 offensive tackle out of 71 qualifiers. He’s 68th in run blocking and 49th in pass blocking.

Even with the 2023 first-round pick making strides, it’s hard to feel confident about Jones as the Steelers’ long-term starting left tackle. His play still runs hot and cold, and his technique remains a problem. Hands that are carried too low, a punch that isn’t effective enough, always a tick slow to react to what’s happening in front of him.

Multiple times, Jones was late to adjust to Seahawks stunts with former offensive linemen like Trai Essex pointing out that Jones’ pass set doesn’t change no matter the defensive picture. Even ones that suggest Seattle was going to run a twist and stunt.

When I say “football smarts” this is the shit that makes me think he’s not being coached up OR he just isn’t getting it. You have a 3, 5 & 7 technique on one side of the ball. A TWIST IS COMING! It will not be a straight rush. 77….you do not kick out like this when you know… pic.twitter.com/6FoxwiuFzP — Trai Essex (@TraiDay79) September 14, 2025

Pittsburgh’s offensive line problems don’t rest with Jones alone. Few of the starters are impressing. Zach Frazier has arguably been the team’s best lineman thus far, but his play hasn’t leaped off the page after a strong rookie season. Right guard Mason McCormick has merely been serviceable, right tackle Troy Fautanu underwhelming, and veteran and pending free agent Isaac Seumalo looking like he won’t be back in 2026.

Despite the only incremental improvement, Mike Tomlin’s confidence in the group isn’t wavering.

“I feel great about it, to be honest with you,” Tomlin said when asked about the o-line facing the Patriots Sunday. “I like our group. We’re gonna continue to get better.”

New England enters the game with an NFL-best nine sacks, recording five of them in its Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins. Bendy EDGE rusher Harold Landry leads the team, and the league, with 3.5 sacks. Prized free agent pickup DT Milton Williams has a pair.

The litmus test for the Steelers’ season was getting the young offensive line to play to its talent. So far, it hasn’t. The season is early, and Week 2 was better than Week 1 but being “better” isn’t good enough. Jones and the rest will need to keep making strides, and fast, to inspire confidence for the long haul.