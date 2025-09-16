Should Steelers Bench Kaleb Johnson This Week After Recent Gaffes?

Should the Steelers bench Kaleb Johnson this week?

After his second major gaffe in as many weeks, Kaleb Johnson has shown himself to be an unreliable returner, currently. He isn’t seeing much work at all on offense, although perhaps he should, either way, they’re not using him.

HC Mike Tomlin did pull Johnson from kickoffs after he failed to field one, resulting in a Seahawks touchdown. Kenneth Gainwell served as the Steelers’ primary return man on the Steelers’ final kick return, with Jaylen Warren reverting to his previous return role from years past.

If the Steelers were to bench Kaleb Johnson this week, Gainwell and Warren would presumably handle returns. Both of them have experience doing it, including experience with the “dynamic” kickoff. But the question is, should the Steelers bench him, and if so, for punitive or developmental reasons?

Tomlin has a history of benching rookies or young players who don’t do their jobs, although this seems to have grown less common in recent years. I recall, for example, Rashard Mendenhall taking a seat early in his career. But he didn’t even bench George Pickens last year. At the same time, the offense depended on Pickens, while the Steelers really don’t need Kaleb Johnson right now.

After all, Johnson is hardly even seeing snaps on offense, and they have more experienced returners. The Steelers, presumably, wanted Johnson in this role to help him get his feet wet as he earned more playing time. Through the first two games of his career, however, he is hurting the team.

The Steelers can still easily dress three running backs if they bench Johnson, for a game or multiple games. They currently have two running backs on the practice squad, including Trey Sermon, whom some had making the 53-man roster.

After the game, Kaleb Johnson declined to give a clear answer regarding whether he understood the rule. Whether he did or not, he failed to execute his job. After fumbling in the opener and then letting a kickoff fall uncovered, the Steelers know there is a problem. But is the temporary solution just to send him to the bench for now? Even if it’s one game, it could at least take some pressure off of him.

