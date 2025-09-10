Seahawks’ Week 2 Wednesday Injury Report: Two Players Miss Practice, Four Others Limited

It’s just Week 2 in the NFL, but entering the matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium, both teams enter pretty banged up and will be down a starting safety in the process.

For the Steelers, DeShon Elliott is out after suffering an MCL sprain in the win over the New York Jets in Week 1. For the Seahawks, prized rookie Nick Emmanwori is out with a high ankle sprain, suffered in the loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1.

Along with Emmanwori, the Seahawks have several players on the injury report entering Week 2, including standout cornerback Devon Witherspoon, who popped up on the report with a knee injury on Wednesday.

The Tacoma News Tribune’s Greg Bell tweeted the Seahawks’ injury report moments ago.

Two-time Pro Bowl CB Devon Witherspoon does not practice for #Seahawks with a new knee injury, 4 days before they play at Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers. LB Uchenna Nwosu full participation, the next step for him to possibly debut for 1st time since offseason knee surgery. pic.twitter.com/6paFUCPfIj — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 10, 2025

SEAHAWKS’ WEEK 2 WEDNESDAY INJURY REPORT

DNP

S Nick Emmanwori (ankle)

LIMITED

WR Dareke Young (hamstring)

DT Jarran Reed (back)

S Julian Love (groin)

LB Ernest Jones (shoulder)

FULL

LB Uchenna Nwosu (knee)

WR Jake Bobo (concussion)

The Seahawks were shorthanded at wide receiver in Week 1, with both Jake Bobo and Dareke Young down with injuries. Bobo suffered the concussion in the preseason finale against the Green Bay Packers when a teammate was blocked into him, causing him to be removed from the game after being down on the field for a bit.

Young “tweaked” his hamstring, according to head coach Mike MacDonald, early in the week and wasn’t able to make it back for the season opener.

As for Nwosu, he had knee surgery earlier in 2025 and missed all of training camp and the preseason while working back from the procedure. He had surgery to clean up an injury suffered last preseason, one he played through during the 2025 season. Nwosu passed his physical in mid-August and has been ramping back up in NFL action.

MacDonald told reporters Tuesday that he expects Nwosu to practice in some capacity this week, but it remains to be seen if he’ll be able to make it all the way back for the matchup in Pittsburgh.

Defensive tackle Jarran Reed, safety Julian Love and linebacker Ernest Jones are all players to monitor as they are key pieces of the Seattle defense. It’s possible they are just being cautious with them, considering they all finished the game against the 49ers.