Seahawks’ Week 2 Thursday Injury Report – Julian Love, Jarran Reed Go From Limited To DNP

The Seattle Seahawks released their Week 2 injury report, and while LB Ernest Jones and WR Darek Young practiced Thursday after being limited on Wednesday, both S Julian Love and DT Jarran Reed went backward, not practicing today after logging a limited practice yesterday.

Mike Dugar of The Athletic posted Seattle’s injury report on Twitter.

Seahawks practiced today without the following players: Spoon, J Love, Nick Emmanwori and J Reed.

DNP

S Nick Emmanwori (ankle)

S Julian Love (groin)

DT Jarran Reed (back)

LIMITED

WR Dareke Young (hamstring)

FULL

LB Uchenna Nwosu (knee)

LB Ernest Jones (shoulder)

Love and Reed are both starters for Seattle. Tomorrow will be worth monitoring as far as their participation. Both are veterans, so there’s a chance Seattle was keeping them out as a precaution. But if neither practice on Friday, it won’t be a good sign for their Week 2 availability.

Jones is Seattle’s defensive play-caller, and it’s a good sign for them that he was back to full practice. WR Jake Bobo, who was listed as a full participant yesterday, didn’t have any injury designation today as he cleared concussion protocol. A key special teamer and reserve receiver, Bobo will likely play a role against the Steelers on Sunday.

S Nick Emmanowori, Seattle’s second-round pick, will miss the game on Sunday after getting injured early into his NFL career on Week 1. If Love also can’t go, Seattle is going to be depleted in the back end, with both starting safeties down. The team may need to make a roster move to add a safety to the roster before Sunday’s game if Love can’t play.

Reed is one of Seattle’s keys to stopping the run, and if he misses Sunday’s game, the Seahawks don’t have a clear replacement currently on the roster. The team may opt to kick Leonard Williams inside and play Mike Morris at Williams’ typical defensive end position.

Friday will be a big day for the Seahawks in terms of practice participation, and they could be shorthanded Sunday if Love and Reed can’t get on the field.