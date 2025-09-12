Seahawks’ Week 2 Friday Injury Report: CB Devon Witherspoon Doubtful, Secondary Depth Runs Thin

The Seattle Seahawks released their final injury report of the week complete with game day injury designations. There are a handful of key injuries to note, and some that will need monitored over the next two days leading up to the game.

As always, the questionable designation indicates a 50-50 chance of playing. Doubtful means they are more likely than not to be out, and then some are ruled out altogether.

Here is the Seahawks’ final injury report, according to The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar on X.

The Seahawks list Devon Witherspoon (knee) doubtful to play vs. Steelers. Nick Emmanwori (ankle) is out. Julian Love (groin) and Jarran Reed (back) are not listed with game designations, which should mean they're good to go. Same with Chenna. We'll hear from Mike shortly. pic.twitter.com/msVQLJaeux — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) September 12, 2025

The Seahawks did not list Friday practice participation on their final report for some reason, but they did list the game status for each player on their report. This will be updated if/when they provide the practice participation for each player.

OUT

S Nick Emmanwori (ankle)

DOUBTFUL

CB Devon Witherspoon (knee)

Emmanwori got hurt in Week 1, sustaining what HC Mike Macdonald described as a high-ankle sprain. He is now officially ruled out. His absence is magnified by the other injuries in the Seahawks’ secondary.

S Ty Okada played some big nickel and dime defense last week, but Seattle’s secondary plan will be interesting to watch with Witherspoon and Emmanwori doubtful and out, respectively. Julian Love didn’t practice all week with a groin injury, but Bob Condotta reports that he was on the field at the beginning of Friday’s practice. That at least gives the Seahawks’ some flexibility for their nickel and dime packages, but they still have a challenge ahead of them on Sunday.

The Seahawks just signed CB Shaquill Griffin, who played in Seattle from 2017 to 2020, from their practice squad. He’s only started 15 games over the last three seasons while playing for four different teams.

Seahawks have listed Nick Emmanwori as out and Devon Witherspoon doubtful for Sunday's game at Pittsburgh. Everyone else considered good to go. Julian Love was on field for the beginning of Friday's practice. We'll hear from Mike Macdonald soon. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 12, 2025

All other players who did not practice earlier in the week are listed without game status designations. That means WR Jake Bobo, LB Ernest Jones IV, LB Uchenna Nwosu, DT Jarran Reed, and WR Dareke Young should be ready to go for Sunday.