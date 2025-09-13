Seahawks Present Perfect Opportunity To Unleash Roman Wilson. Here’s Why.

Roman Wilson played just 10 offensive snaps in Week 1 without a single target. Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks could be the perfect chance to change that. Here’s why.

The Seahawks will be without S Nick Emmanwori, while CB Devon Witherspoon is doubtful. That puts them in a bind with limited defensive backs available, and sets up the perfect opportunity for the Steelers to put an extra receiver on the field.

Tariq Woolen and Josh Jobe will start on the outside as they did in Week 1, but Woolen struggled to the point where Mike Macdonald didn’t immediately commit to him as the starter in Week 2 after last week’s game. Now he will need to be the starter by necessity.

S Ty Okada played big nickel and dime defense reps in the slot last week, but he may have to step in as the primary slot option if Witherspoon is unable to go. Nehemiah Pritchett and Derion Kendrick have a combined 15 snaps of experience in the slot between the two of them. Even Shaquill Griffin, who was just signed off the practice squad for his ninth season, only has 247 career snaps in the slot.

With a Seattle secondary running thin on experience and talent, it would be smart for Arthur Smith to put more receivers on the field to force the Seahawks into their nickel and dime defense as much as possible.

The Steelers were in 11 personnel for 39 percent of their snaps last week and used two or three tight ends 59 percent of the time. Don’t be surprised if this week is a little heavier on 11 personnel than before.

Roman Wilson received a significant amount of media buzz leading up to the season. Steelers insider Mark Kaboly said he’s never heard team sources rave about a player as much as they were about Wilson. Then he was barely used in Week 1. Mike Tomlin pointed to game circumstances and hinted that things were subject to change on a game-by-game basis.

Now would be as good a time as any to get Wilson involved to stress Seattle's secondary and communication. Roman Wilson versus Shaquill Griffin or Nehemiah Pritchett would be a very favorable matchup for the Steelers. Not to mention, they could rotate DK Metcalf or Calvin Austin III into the slot and really stress Seattle's defense.

Roman Wilson may have been quiet in Week 1, but Week 2 sets up as the perfect breakout opportunity. If Arthur Smith leans into heavier 11 personnel, the rookie’s speed and route-running against a depleted Seahawks secondary could be precisely what Pittsburgh needs to tilt the matchup in their favor.