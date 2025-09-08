Seahawks Poised To Be Without Top Rookie For Steelers Game

The Seattle Seahawks are unlikely to have rookie S Nick Emmanwori for Sunday’s Week Two game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Per Seahawks’ head coach Mike Macdonald via ESPN’s Brady Henderson, Emmanwori suffered a high ankle sprain early in yesterday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers. A multi-week injury, the team is considering placing him on injured reserve. Such a move would knock him out of at least the next four games.

Mike Macdonald said S Nick Emmanwori actually does have a high ankle sprain (he said postgame it didn’t look like one), and that a stint on IR is under consideration. Emmanwori went down on the fifth play of his NFL debut. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) September 8, 2025

Emmanwori lasted just five snaps against the 49ers, registering one solo tackle that went for a loss. Though not a starter and playing behind Julian Love and Coby Bryant, it’s a blow to the Seahawks’ secondary that expected to use Emmanwori in sub-packages.

He was the team’s second-round pick of the 2025 NFL Draft and the team’s second selection behind offensive lineman Grey Zabel. A Combine star, Emmanwori had one of the draft’s best workouts. Weighing in at 6’3 and 220 pounds, he ran a 4.38 40-yard dash with a 42-inch vertical, 11’6″ broad, and posted 20 reps on the bench press. Our scouting report noted his high-end athleticism, though it also highlighted his rawness to the nuances of the position.

“I believe he will live as a strong safety who will be in zone a lot while guarding tight ends and slower receivers when needed,” we wrote at the time.

Pittsburgh showed pre-draft interest in Emmanwori, bringing him in for a “30” visit. But the Steelers passed him up, focusing on the front seven instead of the secondary.

Josh Jobe is expected to replace the bulk of Emmanwori’s defensive snaps. He picked off 49ers QB Brock Purdy in yesterday’s defeat, falling 17-13 to the 49ers.

While Emmanwori will be a loss, Macdonald expressed hope that the team will get healthier elsewhere. EDGE Uchenna Nwosu is on track to play, while WRs Jake Bobo and Dareke Young could return. All three sat out the season opener.

OLB Uchenna Nwosu (knee) is definitely practicing this week, per Macdonald. He's optimistic that WRs Jake Bobo (concussion) and Dareke Young (hamstring) will also practice. None of them play vs. the 49ers. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) September 8, 2025

The Steelers and Seahawks kick off Sunday at 1 PM/EST at Acrisure Stadium.