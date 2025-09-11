Seahawks Not Committing To CB Tariq Woolen As Starter Vs Steelers: ‘We’ll See’

Tariq Woolen burst onto the scene for the Seattle Seahawks as a rookie in 2022. Two weeks into his fourth season, however, he might start on the bench. After struggling in the opener, Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald declined to commit to him as a starter against the Steelers on Sunday.

When asked that very question, he said, “We’ll see”, via Brady Henderson of ESPN. Aside from Woolen’s struggles, the Seahawks also like what Josh Jobe is doing. “You go out and you produce, why would we not play you?”, he said of Jobe, who recorded an interception in the opener. Both will play, obviously but they could juggle roles against the Steelers.

A fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Tariq Woolen seized a starting job right away. He picked off six passes as a rookie, earning All-Pro honors. He hasn’t played at the same level since, but has still made plays. Last season, he intercepted three passes with 14 passes defensed. Against the Steelers in 2023, he broke up a deep pass attempt on fourth down intended for George Pickens.

Undrafted out of Alabama in 2022, Josh Jobe is in his second season with the Seahawks. Last season, he started six of 10 games with one interception and seven passes defensed. He was not targeted in the season opener despite recording an interception. Woolen, on the other hand, allowed the game-winning touchdown to Jake Tonges and drew multiple illegal contact penalties.

“I really believe Riq was trying to attack the football”, Woolen’s head coach said of the touchdown he allowed. “We would have all loved for him to make the play. I guarantee you Tariq Woolen is the No. 1 person that he wishes he made the play, too. He’s made plays like that”.

Woolen admitted that he doesn’t know what his status is for Sunday against the Steelers. “He’s the head man, so whatever he say, goes”, he said of Macdonald. “I ain’t going to go against it. Other than that, I can just continue to be Riq and continue to be a great player [like] I have been doing”.

It’s worth noting that Devon Witherspoon, the Seahawks’ other starting cornerback, did not practice yesterday with a shoulder injury. Julian Love was also limited, while rookie Nick Emmanwori could end up on the Reserve/Injured List. The Steelers could end up playing a very different Seahawks secondary, Woolen or no.

Although they didn’t exactly abuse Sauce Gardner, the Steelers did find passing success against the Jets in Week 1. Aaron Rodgers threw for 244 yards on 30 attempts with four touchdown passes. The Seahawks, one hopes, will have their work cut out for them going against DK Metcalf. And nobody knows Metcalf better than Woolen, who spent three years going up against him in practice.