Seahawks Make Roster Swap Ahead Of Steelers Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Seattle Seahawks this week. Before that, they’ve made a few changes to their roster. The Seahawks announced that they have cut wide receiver Cody White and signed cornerback Shaquill Griffin to their active roster from the practice squad.

We've signed CB Shaquill Griffin off practice squad. Read More » https://t.co/I6rZibfF0E Presented by Pro-Vac pic.twitter.com/Te3UYEaaUZ — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 11, 2025

White has been with the Seahawks since 2023. He hasn’t played a bunch in that time, but he’s appeared in a few games. Before that, White was actually with the Steelers, playing for them from 2020-2022. Like his time with the Seahawks, he didn’t see much action, but he’s continued to stick in the league. His father, Sheldon White, also works in the Steelers’ front office, giving him another connection to Pittsburgh.

While the Seahawks let White go, he’s still with their team. He signed with their practice squad almost as soon as Seattle released him. He’ll still be with them in some capacity leading up to this week’s game against his former team.

Meanwhile, Griffin is returning to the Seahawks. Originally a third-round draft pick by them in 2017, he was with the Seahawks from 2017-2020, starting for most of that time. He recorded six total interceptions in his first stint with the Seahawks before leaving them for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Since then, Griffin’s career has been on a downward slope. In recent years, he’s been a spot starter, but he’s been much less productive than when he first entered the league. Last year, he was with the Minnesota Vikings, starting three games and picking off two passes.

This year, he rejoined the Seahawks by signing with their practice squad. Now, with the team facing some questions at cornerback, they’ve added Griffin to their active roster. While he isn’t the same player he once was, he’s only 30. Maybe a reunion with Seattle will help rejuvenate him.

We’ll see how much Griffin plays against the Steelers, and if he makes an impact. Devon Witherspoon is a star for them at cornerback. Behind him, though, things seem up for grabs. Tariq Woolen was productive a few years ago, making a Pro Bowl in 2022, but he might be in head coach Mike Macdonald’s doghouse now. The Seahawks’ defense is talented, and perhaps Griffin will carve out a role with them.