Seahawks Elevate Two Ahead Of Steelers Game

The Seattle Seahawks have elevated S D’Anthony Bell and DT Brandon Pili for their Week 2 game on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers according to The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar on X.

With S Nick Emmanwori and CB Devon Witherspoon unlikely to play, they chose to elevate another defensive back from the practice squad. Bell spent three seasons with the Cleveland Browns after being an undrafted free agent in 2022. He has appeared in 50 games with seven starts. Most of his experience has come as a strong safety or in the slot.

The Seahawks have very little slot experience on the roster with Witherspoon doubtful to play, so Bell gives them at least some experience as well as an extra body on special teams. Bell also has the benefit of knowing the Steelers pretty well, having played against them six times over the last three years.

S Julian Love was dealing with a groin injury for most of the week, but was listed without a game status. It’s still worth noting as they bolster their depth with Bell.

Pili is an interesting elevation considering Jarran Reed was dealing with back issues throughout the week. He doesn’t have a game status for Sunday, but he was limited on Wednesday and did not practice on Thursday. Maybe they want to limit his snaps in this game and needed an extra body to do so.

Entering the league in 2023 as an undrafted free agent to the Miami Dolphins, Pili has appeared in 12 games with four total tackles. This is his first regular season game suiting up with the Seahawks.

The Steelers elevated former Seahawks LB Jon Rhattigan for this game.