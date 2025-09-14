Seahawks DT Lauds Seattle Fans For Taking Over Acrisure Stadium: ‘Feel Like It Was 70,000’

The Pittsburgh Steelers are used to having a dominant home crowd, and a fan base that travels well, too. Aside from some of the most storied franchises in the league, the Steelers usually have something of a home crowd in every game they play. On Sunday, Seahawks fans got the last laugh, though.

Ultimately, the Steelers didn’t give their fans much to cheer. The game was close for a while, but after the Seahawks jumped out to a 31-17 lead with less than four minutes to play, fans started to head for the exits. As the clock ran out during the last few minutes, all that could be heard around Acrisure Stadium were Seahawks chants.

After the game, Seahawks DT Jarran Reed said he felt like the stadium was full of Seahawks fans.

“I was just excited, man,” Reed to reporters, via Seahawks.com. “You know, for the fans that traveled all the way over here for us. For us to come over here and get this dub, it’s exciting to win. It’s a great feeling, and I was just enjoying the moment… I feel like it was a thousand [Seahawks fans]. I feel like it was 70 thousand.”

There certainly was some green and blue in the crowd. But 70,000 obviously is a Yahya Black-jersey stretch. Still, it’s hard to fault Reed for being happy with the way things played out. His team got a massive win, and during the last few minutes the Seahawks’ faithful definitely made their voices heard.

You never want to hear the opposing team’s name chanted throughout your stadium as a game comes to a close. Unfortunately, that’s not the first time it’s happened. A couple of years ago, the Steelers lost their home opener to another NFC West team in the San Francisco 49ers. Toward the end of that game, some 49ers chants echoed around the stadium.

There’s one thing in common with those two games. The Steelers were embarrassed in each one. It’s never great to start your home schedule in that fashion. It’s especially frustrating given the roster the Steelers put together this offseason. They made a ton of moves but still got punked in their first home game by a team they were expected to beat.

We’ll see if the Steelers can clean some things up before they play the New England Patriots next week. For now, they’ve got a sour taste in their mouth. They lost on the field, and in the stands too, according to Reed.