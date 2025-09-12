Scouting Report: Seahawks’ Defense Looking To Repeat Strong Week One Showing

As we’ve been doing for several years now, we’ll break down the Pittsburgh Steelers’ opponent each week, telling you what to expect from a scheme and individual standpoint. This year, Jonathan Heitritter and I will cover the opposing team’s defense. I will focus on the scheme, Jonathan on the players.

Today, we are scouting the Seattle Seahawks’ defense ahead of Week 2.

Alex’s Scheme Report

Seahawks’ Run Defense

Seattle runs a 4-3 front. San Francisco ran a lot but not especially well versus the Seahawks in Week 1, managing just 3.3 YPC. Defensive back Julian Love was active with 10 tackles while linebacker Ernest Jones chipped in eight tackles. He played 100 percent of the snaps. Up front, 2024 first-round pick DT Byron Murphy played 76 percent of the snaps in Week 1.

The Seahawks are a more aggressive front that will one-gap and slant. They want to get upfield and make plays in the backfield. Excluding sacks, Seattle had five of them against San Francisco. Examples.

That sort of penetration can disrupt zone schemes like what Pittsburgh wants to run. The Steelers’ offensive line has to be able to reach and cut off and can’t allow upfield penetration to disrupt the flow of the offense.

Though the sample size is small, San Francisco went just 2-of-5 in the red zone. The 49ers were better on third down (7-of-14) and Pittsburgh would do well to replicate that after going 40 percent in the season opener versus the New York Jets. The Steelers also spent most of the day in third and long, something they need to avoid.

Seahawks’ Pass Defense

Seattle’s coverage was solid in the opener. Though the Seahawks allowed two touchdown passes, they picked off QB Brock Purdy twice and sacked him once. From a coverage standpoint, the Seahawks played Cover 4 a plurality of the time: 36 percent. Behind that was Cover 3 at 21 percent and Cover 1 at 13 percent. Primarily a zone outfit.

CB Josh Jobe, who will see increased reps replacing the injured Nick Emmanwori, and LB Ernest Jones picked Purdy off.

Under head coach Mike Macdonald, the former Baltimore Ravens DC, Seattle can draw up the pressure. Or the appearance of pressure. In what’s becoming more popular, watch this 3rd-and-5 sim pressure look that seems like man coverage. Instead, the mugging linebackers drop out and it becomes Cover 3. Purdy’s pass falls incomplete.

In obvious pass situations, the d-line often aligns 3×1 with stunts and twists. In 2×2, alert the d-tackles crossing and stunting with each other.

Their defensive ends like to chip running backs in the flat as they release and versus the 49ers, sometimes dropped out entirely. Could make it harder for the quick game to work and Aaron Rodgers has to be alert about any d-ends peeling off instead of rushing.

The Seahawks’ zone scheme makes them vulnerable to crossing routes. On this Yankee concept, the Seahawks don’t pass the crosser off and the cornerback is out-leveraged, just like Steelers CB Darius Slay was on Jets WR Garrett Wilson’s 33-yard touchdown in Week 1. Wasn’t targeted here but watch No. 15 at the bottom.

One final note. Safety Coby Bryant (No. 8) is aggressive and prone to biting on play-action. Given how often Pittsburgh used it in Week 1, he could be the guy the team goes after in this one.

Jonathan’s Individual Report

The Steelers will look to keep their momentum going in their home opener against the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle lost a close one last week to San Francisco, 17-13, and the defense allowed 384 total yards of offense, including 265 through the air and 119 on the ground. Still, Seattle has a host of notable players at all levels of its defense whom Pittsburgh needs to account for in this matchup.

Defensive Line

The Seahawks’ defensive line is headlined by No. 99 Leonard Williams, who was acquired from the New York Giants in 2023. The two-time Pro Bowler has become a respected and feared defender, having the athleticism and burst to rush the passer as well as the strength and size to stop the run up the middle. Williams had a stellar 2024 season, posting 11 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, three pass deflections, and an interception. As a pass rusher he can win with brute strength on his bull rush as well as quickness and hand usage against guards and centers.

Starting opposite of Williams is No. 90 Jarran Reed. Reed started his career in Seattle before spending time in Green Bay and Kansas City. Coming into the league as more of a run plugger, he has developed into quite the pass rusher on the interior. He has 38.5 career sacks, but his real strength is clogging up running lanes. Reed wins with quickness off the snap as well as utilizing his strong frame to overwhelm guards and centers inside to defeat blocks.

Also starting alongside Williams and Reed is No. 91 Byron Murphy II, Seattle’s first-round pick in 2024. Murphy started nine games last season and logged only half a sack, but the 6-0, 306-pounder is a menace in the middle, having the strength and explosiveness to give opposing blockers fits.

No. 94 Mike Morris and No. 92 Quinton Bohanna provide depth for Seattle up front with Bohanna a 355-pound space eater and Morris more of a long, tall defensive end type.

EDGE

Starting on the edge for Seattle is No. 53 Boye Mafe who broke out in his second season after being a second-round pick in 2022. Mafe followed that up with 40 tackles, eight tackles for loss, six sacks, a forced fumble, and three pass deflections last season as a disruptive presence who pursues the football with unrelenting effort. He does a good job getting the corner as a pass rusher as well as setting the edge against the run. He will be a formidable opponent for Pittsburgh’s offensive tackles Sunday.

Starting opposite of Mafe is No. 0 DeMarcus Lawrence, who signed with Seattle this offseason coming over from Dallas. Lawrence hasn’t had the sack production he enjoyed earlier in his career, but he’s still active against the run as a strong, rugged edge defender who can use his strength to bull rush defenders.

No. 7 Uchenna Nwosu has been battling a slew of injuries and his status for Sunday’s game is shaky, at best. Keep an eye out for No. 58 Derick Hall, who was drafted in the second round in 2023 by the Seahawks. He had a strong season in 2024, logging eight sacks and two forced fumbles along with one fumble recovery for a touchdown, but he is in more of a rotational role this year thanks to Seattle’s depth. Seattle also has No. 51 Jared Ivey and No. 57 Connor O’Toole providing depth.

Linebackers

The main man in the middle for Seattle is No. 13 Ernest Jones IV, who came over from the Titans after starting his career with the Rams. Jones is a tackling machine, having three-straight seasons of 114+ total tackles. He plays all over the field, making plays in coverage as well as near the line of scrimmage, and he will be a player Pittsburgh has to account for Sunday.

Starting alongside Jones is No. 48 Tyrice Knight, a 2024 fourth-round pick out of Texas-El Paso. He started nine games as a rookie, logging 88 total tackles, three tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks. Knight is a certified run stuffer who can also drop into coverage but is the matchup to exploit of the two Seattle inside linebackers.

Providing depth for Seattle at linebacker is No. 44 Chazz Surratt and No. 42 Drake Thomas, who serve more as core special teamers.

Cornerbacks

The Seahawks’ top cornerback is No. 27 Riq Woolen. Nicknamed “The Avatar” thanks to his size and athleticism, Woolen is 6-4, 210 pounds and runs a 40-yard dash in the 4.2s. He parlayed those traits into a Pro Bowl nod as a rookie in 2022 and is recognized as one of the better corners in the league today. With 42 pass deflections and 11 interceptions in his first four NFL seasons, Woolen is likely to match up with DK Metcalf for must-watch TV.

No. 21 Devon Witherspoon is Seattle’s nickel corner but provides the defense with a moveable chess piece that can kick outside as well as line up in the box. He hasn’t been the strongest in coverage, but he flies to the football and tackles at the catch as well as comes up in run support as well as a blitzer.

Also playing corner for Seattle is No. 29 Josh Jobe. The former Philadelphia Eagle started six games for the Seahawks last season, and already has a pick in 2025, seeing plenty of time outside when Witherspoon kicks inside to the nickel. Calvin Austin III will look to exploit Jobe in coverage like how he bested the Jets’ Brandon Stephens at times last week.

No. 24 Shaquill Griffin comes back to Seattle after bouncing around the league the last several years. No. 28 Nehemiah Pritchett also provides depth for Seattle and No. 1 Derion Kendrick rounds out the Seahawks’ cornerback room. Previously a starter for the Rams, he has settled into more of a reserve role.

Safeties

No. 20 Julian Love, who came over from the New York Giants in 2023, has quietly become one of the best safeties in the game. Love had 106 total tackles last season along with one two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 12 pass deflections, and three interceptions. He is a fluid athlete in coverage, having the instincts to break on passes and make plays. He also is a quality tackler, showing physicality and willingness to aid in run support.

No. 8 Coby Bryant moved from corner to safety in 2023 and started 11 games there last season. He recorded 73 total tackles, a forced fumble, six pass deflections, and three interceptions as a more instinctive, tenacious player who lacks high-end athleticism. The move to safety has done wonders for Bryant’s career as he plays his best football when the ball is in front of him.

Also seeing plenty of time at safety for Seattle is No. 3 Nick Emmanwori, whom Seattle drafted in the second round this year. The 6-3, 220-pound Emmanwori has impressive size and strength to play close to the line of scrimmage as a run defender. He also has the athleticism to handle tight ends in coverage. He injured his ankle against San Francisco last week, and his status for Sunday is up in the air. Seattle also has No. 39 Ty Okada as depth at safety.