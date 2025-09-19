Scouting Report: New England’s Defense Is Fun (So Long As You’re A Patriots Fan)

As we’ve been doing for several years now, we’ll break down the Pittsburgh Steelers’ opponent each week, telling you what to expect from a scheme and individual standpoint. This year, Jonathan Heitritter and I will cover the opposing team’s defense. I will focus on the scheme, Jonathan on the players.

Today, we are scouting the New England Patriots’ defense for this Week 3 game.

Alex’s Scheme Report

Patriots’ Run Defense

The Patriots’ run defense has been strong through two games, New England ranks third leaguewide in allowing just 3.0 YPC and one rushing touchdown. They’ve given up only two runs of 10-plus yard, tied for the NFL’s fourth-best mark. A discouraging sign for a Steelers team struggling to run the ball and create big plays.

Some surface-level stats. Linebacker Christian Eliss leads the team with 16 tackles (10 solo). Defensive back Jaylinn Hawkins is right behind with 13 and tied for first with 10 solo stops. Rookie S Craig Woodson has 14 total tackles, playing nearly every snap this season.

New England runs a 4-3 front, anchored by prized free agent DT Milton Williams whom Jonathan will outline below. It’s an aggressive and downhill, one-gapping group. The Patriots like to attack than react, filling every gap and giving the line freedom to play upfield rather than hold the point of attack.

Against 13 personnel, which Pittsburgh could run this week, the Patriots counters with a heavy 5-2 front. Five down lineman, two linebackers.

Overall, it’s an aggressive defense that attacks, rallies, and plays hard. True of a Mike Vrabel unit. The cornerbacks are willing tacklers, though the defense hasn’t been perfect in getting the job done. But challenging corners in crack/replace rules is tougher against them than others. New England’s guys can hit, especially if Christian Gonzalez suits up.

Some other stats. The Patriots are tied for 19th in scoring defense, allowing 23.5 points per game. They’re bottom-third in yards allowed at more than 375 per game, 25th in the league. The Patriots are average on third down (39.1 percent, 15th) and below-average in the red zone (66.7 percent, 20th) though sample sizes are relatively small.

One problematic area is tackling. New England’s missed 19 this season, tied-27th in the NFL.

Patriots’ Pass Defense

This has been a weakness so far. The Pats are giving up a league-high 315 pass yards per game. They’re allowing opposing quarterbacks to complete over 75 percent of their passes, 30th in the NFL, and while the team’s YPA is a bit better, the numbers still aren’t good. New England’s given up 13 completions of 20-plus yards, last in football. Two of those have gone for touchdowns.

EDGE Harold Landry leads the team (and league) with 3.5 sacks. Milton Williams isn’t far behind with two of them. Jaylinn Hawkins has a sack and a pick, making an impact across the board right away.

As a defense, the Patriots rank 12th in pressure rate (22.1 percent) and are tied for 17th in blitz rate (23.7 percent). Anytime the pressure rate is higher than the blitz rate, that’s a positive.

Schematically, one interesting note that can apply to the run and pass game is how often the Patriots’ corners respond to motion. Most of the time, the corner will travel with a receiver jetting across the field. Granted, Week 1/2 opponents Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins are structured differently and rely more on the horizontal pass/Jet/RPO game than the Steelers so this might still be game-plan specific. But it’s worth noting and testing early in the game.

Similar to the Patriots under Bill Belichick, Vrabel wants to take away the opposition’s best weapon. In Week 1 against the Raiders, the Patriots constantly bracketed TE Brock Bowers.

New England seems to have specific checks to 2×2 formations. Against Las Vegas, it was one-high shells, Cover 1/Cover 3. Against Miami, it was a steady diet of Cover 2. If I’m Arthur Smith, I come out in 2×2 early in the game to see what kind of shell and coverage New England is going to run.

Vrabel’s defense is inventive, creative, and aggressive. Heavy blitz pressures with add-ons by linebackers when backs stay in to protect and d-tackles who pop out into coverage. On this 3rd and 1, watch both outside corners blitz. Alert-boundary blitzes in short yardage, perhaps acting as run blitzes as much as pass-rushing ones. The second clip came with the safety blitzing from the boundary on 2nd and 1.

Here’s a rare one. With 16 seconds left in the first half and the Raiders out of timeouts, the Patriots dropped all 11 players into coverage.

Not often you get the "drop all 11" call on defense. Near the end of half vs the Raiders. Patriots with fun wrinkles under Mike Vrabel. pic.twitter.com/N5K6hX9Kqf — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) September 18, 2025

New England runs plenty of Cover 2 invert. Alert the safety dropping down with a cornerback replacing him.

And there’s plenty of match coverage in this defense, too. Sometimes, however, the linebacker won’t carry vertically. Can Pittsburgh get downfield routes behind them for big plays? That should be a goal.

Jonathan’s Individual Scouting Report

The Steelers look to rebound against the New England Patriots on the road after a bad home loss to the Seahawks last week. The Patriots are coming off a convincing road win against the Miami Dolphins and have a defense that looks revitalized under HC Mike Vrabel.

Defensive Line

No. 97 Milton Williams signed with the Patriots this offseason after helping lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl title and has been worth every dollar so far. He has logged six total tackles, three tackles for loss, and two sacks in two games. Williams is a strong, powerful pass rusher who can line up all over defensive line and holds his own against the run. Pittsburgh will have to account for him on Sunday.

Also starting at defensive tackle is No. 90 Christian Barmore, who is looking to bounce back after missing all but four games last season due to injury. The former second-round pick is an athletic big man who can rush the passer and does a great job getting his hands up to bat down passes. He had 8.5 sacks and six pass deflections in 2023.

No. 95 Khyiris Tonga is New England’s big, burly nose tackle in the middle of the defense. A stout 6-2, 335 pounds, Tonga is a pure run defender. No. 99 Keion White also gets plenty of run for New England. The 2023 second-round pick had five sacks and seven tackles for loss in 13 starts last season, providing more of an athletic pass rusher with the frame and size to play the run. White missed last week’s game due to an illness, so his status for Sunday could be up in the air.

No. 92 Joshua Farmer, No. 94 Cory Durden, and No. 55 Eric Gregory provide depth along the Patriots’ defensive line.

EDGE

The player to watch here is No. 2 Harold Landry. The former Tennessee Titan reunited with Vrabel and is an explosive pass rusher who has a knack for getting to the quarterback. Landry had 54 sacks in seven seasons with the Titans. He leads the league with 3.5 sacks through two games, showing off impressive burst off the snap as well as bend around the corner, each of which could give Pittsburgh’s tackles fits.

Starting opposite of Landry is No. 44 K’Lavon Chaisson. He has been a bit of a journeyman since Jacksonville drafted him in the first round in 2020 and he flamed out there. He spent last season with the Las Vegas Raiders with whom he had his best season, logging five sacks. Chaisson is a long, athletic pass rusher who wins with more effort than finesse, and he will give Steelers LT Broderick Jones all he can handle Sunday. No. 33 Anfernee Jennings and No. 91 Elijah Ponder provide depth on the edge.

Linebackers

No. 14 Robert Spillane and No. 53 Christian Elliss are the starters here. Spillane is a familiar face, having played for Pittsburgh from 2019-2022 before signing with the Raiders in 2023 and enjoying two stellar seasons in Las Vegas. He came to New England on a big-money contract this offseason as a downhill thumper who operates well in coverage but struggles with speed in the open field.

Elliss made 80 stops for the Patriots last season in 16 games (five starts) and is capable in pass coverage. He had five pass deflections and one interception in 2024. No. 15 Marte Mapu mixes in as a nickel/dime defender. A linebacker/safety hybrid who started nine games last season he had a pick last week against Miami. No. 51 Jack Gibbens providing depth at linebacker.

Cornerbacks

No. 0 Christian Gonzalez is New England’s top corner, but his status for Sunday is up in the air as he’s been dealing with a hamstring injury since training camp. No. 7 Carlton Davis starts at outside corner as well, having signed with New England after starting 13 games for Detroit last season. The 6-1, 206-pounder isn’t the fastest defensive back, but he is strong in press coverage and competing with receivers at the catch point. Look for Davis to match up with DK Metcalf on Sunday.

No. 25 Marcus Jones plays in the slot after starting nine games there last season and deflecting 10 passes and intercepting one. He does a good job coming downhill in run support. Jones also has the speed to cover slot receivers while being one of the Patriots’ better returners. No. 28 Alex Austin provides depth on the outside and has one start this season. No. 22 Charles Woods also provides depth at cornerback.

Safeties

No. 23 Kyle Dugger is a dynamic playmaker and had become one of New England’s brightest stars on defense. However, the 6-2, 220-pounder has played just 21 defensive snaps the first two games. Still, he does a good job covering backs and TEs while also providing run support as a big nickel/dime backer.

Rookie No. 31 Craig Woodson has emerged as a starter, and the fourth-round pick has made an immediate impact as a capable coverage defender who does well coming downhill in run support. No. 21 Jaylinn Hawkins also starts on the back end for New England. He has a pick, 13 tackles, two tackles for loss, and a sack in two games but has also allowed completions on all three of his snaps in man coverage for 93 yards and a touchdown.

No. 24 Dell Pettus and No. 41 Brenden Schooler provide depth at safety while also occupying key special teams roles.