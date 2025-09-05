Scouting Report: Jets’ Offense Brings Detroit Flair

As we’ve been doing for many years now, we’ll break down the Pittsburgh Steelers’ opponent each week, telling you what to expect from a scheme and individual player standpoint. Like last year, Josh Carney and I will cover the opposing team’s offense. I will focus on the scheme, Josh on the players.

Today, our scouting report on the New York Jets ahead of Week 1.

Alex’s Scheme Report

Jets’ Run Game

Off the top, it’s hard to provide complete reports in Week One, especially for a new-regime Jets’ outfit. There are assumptions than can be made based off last year’s tape, but until the tape’s actually out there in 2025, there’s a good amount of guesswork.

Still, it’s easy to know the personnel. Justin Fields is the starter after spending 2024 with Pittsburgh, starting the first six games before being replaced for last year’s Steelers-Jets game. He’s one of the NFL’s most dynamic running quarterbacks and will add complexity to the Steelers’ plan, just as he did for opposing teams a year ago. In six starts with Pittsburgh, he led the team with five rushing scores.

Big picture, his rushing hasn’t always resulted in success. For his career, Fields is 2-11 when he rushes for 60-plus yards. Of course, some of that can be attributed to more dropbacks when playing from behind that lend itself to more rushing but there isn’t a correlation between strong rushing numbers and success.

Breece Hall and Braelon Allen remain the Jets top-two running backs, holdovers from last season. Schematically, New York showed a varied running game under new OC Tanner Engstrand, who served as the Lions’ passing game coordinator last year. As Mike Tomlin noted, the Jets may use Hall and Allen like David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs in Detroit.

In the preseason, the Jets ran duo, inside zone, split zone and gap. The offense was RPO-heavy, which will play to Justin Fields’ strengths. Lots of packaged plays with Fields having the option to run, pass and even some triple option looks where he could keep the ball at the mesh point himself.

Hall and Allen can occupy the field at the same time in Pony looks. RPO game is often associated with that, too.

The run game shows read option even if no defender is actually “read.” Like here, designed to slow down the defense to respect the threat of the QB. Watch how the tight end still blocks the play side end instead of climbing and letting the QB read him.

The offense likes to use a healthy amount of insert blocks with a tight end or wide receiver fitting inside the tight end. Examples.

Last year, the Jets were average to below-average on third down and in the red zone, but it’s hard to judge how meaningful that is given the new coaching staff. Of the coaching staff, New York retained only three offensive coaches from last year. Only one was a positional coach – WRs Coach Shawn Jefferson.

Jets’ Pass Game

Fields was signed away from Pittsburgh this offseason and is the unquestioned starter. As noted above, his mobility makes game planning tough. With three starting-caliber cornerbacks, the Steelers may want to run more man coverage, but it’ll be tougher with a mobile quarterback. If he breaks contain and the secondary has its backs turned, it could be trouble.

The rush itself may have to adjust. Pittsburgh could “mush rush” and slow down its rush in order to keep Fields contained. Rush-lane integrity will be critical. It may take some of the teeth out of a Steelers’ rush that’s supposed to be strong. Still, there’s opportunities for plays. Of the 51 quarterbacks with 500-plus passing attempts since 2021, Fields’ 11.9 percent sack percentage is the NFL’s highest. Only two others, Deshaun Watson and Will Levis, are in the 11’s. And in NFL history, of quarterbacks with 1,000 or more attempts, Fields ranks fifth. He’s one of just two players above 10 percent this century. David Carr is the other.

Conceptually, the Jets like using tight splits. That helps with the boot game but also creates more out-breaking routes. New York wants to create simpler reads in the offense. That comes in different forms. Mirrored concepts out of 2×2 where Fields/the quarterback can pick the more favorable matchup or side…

Or simple slat/flat concepts to beat man coverage.

Alert the curl/running back wheel to the boundary with the Jets in their own territory.

In the two-minute drill, New York likes using Mills concepts, a two-man route with a seam runner and deep dig.

New York’s offense will make it tough to press. Reduced splits and two-man stacks or bunches forces off coverage and the defense to distribute the route. That will challenge Pittsburgh’s secondary.

Josh’s Individual Report

It’s Jets week, Steelers fans!

Just like that, the season opener for the Pittsburgh Steelers is here, and it will feature a familiar opponent in the New York Jets. It will also feature a matchup of new starting quarterbacks for both teams going against their previous teams, with Aaron Rodgers for the Steelers and Justin Fields for the Jets.

Fields is a player the Steelers know well. He’s a dynamic dual-threat quarterback, one who can really put defenses in the blender with his ability to create plays with his legs, both out of structure and within designed runs.

Last season with the Steelers, he played good football in six starts, going 4-2 while taking care of the football to avoid the killer mistakes he had in Chicago. But he left the passing game lacking a bit, leading to the Steelers making the change to Russell Wilson.

Ultimately, that led to Fields leaving in free agency, signing a two-year, $40 million deal with the Jets. He’s the unquestioned starting quarterback for head coach Aaron Glenn and has a chance to revitalize his career after learning from Wilson last season.

If the preseason is any indication, though, the passing aspect of his game remains a bit of a mess.

In two preseason games, Fields’ accuracy was all over the place. He was late across the middle targeting Garrett Wilson, then was late and behind Wilson on the boundary.

Granted, the second one should have been pass interference on the Giants cornerback, but it shows just how off Field was with his passing.

His passing, particularly his accuracy, has always been an issue in the NFL. He has the arm strength to make any throw, but the touch and accuracy wane. It was concerning to see him miss that badly in the preseason.

He can still create with his legs, though, which will be a weapon for him Sunday. He just has to trust it.

The Jets want to be a physical, downhill, powerful rushing team, just like Glenn saw in his time in Detroit. New York doesn’t have the running back talent that Detroit has, but Breece Hall and Braelon Allen are a nice 1-2 punch.

Hall is the lead back here and brings a good blend of power and speed. He’s all the way back from the torn ACL suffered in 2022, and put up nearly 1,400 total yards last season, including 141 yards last season against the Steelers.

He’s a dependable, consistent guy that falls forward at the end of runs and can be difficult to defend in a run-heavy scheme.

If Hall has some lightning, Allen is the true thunder, the hammer between the tackles.

When he gets rolling downhill in the run game, look out. He runs with great power behind his pads and has some good speed to his game, too. He’s a decisive runner, too, and won’t mess around behind the line of scrimmage.

In the passing game, Wilson is the focal point at receiver. He’s the star of the group, one of the best young receivers in football. He’s also back with his old college QB in Fields, so the chemistry is there.

Chances are, Fields will look for him early and often in the passing game. He can line up all over the formation, but he seems at his best in the slot. He’s quick off the line of scrimmage and has enough shake as a route runner to create easy separation.

New Steelers defensive back Jalen Ramsey experienced that firsthand last season in Miami.

Outside of Wilson, Allen Lazard is back for another season in New York. He’s a big, physical downfield threat who can win inside or outside. Last season against the Steelers, he hauled in four passes for 58 yards.

Veteran wide receiver Josh Reynolds profiles as the No. 3 for the Jets. He’s a productive receiver with some speed and physicality, but his hands are inconsistent.

Rookie tight end Mason Taylor is the to pass-catching threat for the Jets at the position. He can play in-line or line up in the slot and has good hands. He’s a load to bring down, too. He does all of the little things well, but he’s inconsistent as a blocker.

Jeremy Ruckert is the blocker for the Jets. He’s good with his hand in the dirt and can handle pass rushers on his own when called upon. New York also brought in the big, hulking Jelani Woods after final cuts, giving them a serious size advantage at the position.

The offensive line suffered a major blow Wednesday with the loss of right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, forcing center Joe Tippmann to right guard and backup center Josh Myers into the starting lineup.

Here’s how the Jets are expected to line up left to right Sunday:

LT — Olu Fashanu

LG — John Simpson

C — Josh Myers

RG — Joe Tippmann

RT — Armand Membou (rookie)

The Jets have a good, young OT duo in second-year pro Olu Fashanu and rookie Armand Membou. They’ll need them to be good right away, dealing with T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith right out of the chute.

The interior was projected to be a strength prior to the AVT injury, but it still looks pretty solid on paper with Simpson, Myers and Tippmann. They’re at their best in the run game, so if the Jets can run the ball early and keep things from getting out of hand, they should be able to stick around and avoid being one-dimensional.

At kicker, Nick Folk steps in as the starter for the Jets. He’s coming off a season in Tennessee in which he went 21-for-22 on field goals. He’s missed just two kicks in two years.

Punter Austin McNamara is going to kick in NFL games for the first time Sunday. He’s a former standout at Texas Tech who spent training camp with the Cincinnati Bengals last year but didn’t stick anywhere.

McNamara punted 14 times in the preseason, averaging 48.8 yards per punt with a net of 45.8 yards. He has a big leg and does a nice job with hangtime, allowing his coverage units to get down the field.

In the return game, Xavier Gipson and Kene Nwangu are two of the more explosive returners in football. Gipson has a punt return for a touchdown in his career, which came in 2023. Nwangu has four kick returns for touchdowns in his career, including one in 2024.