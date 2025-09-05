Scouting Report: Jets’ Defense Well-Coached For Week One Opener

As we’ve been doing for several years now, we’ll break down the Pittsburgh Steelers’ opponent each week, telling you what to expect from a scheme and individual standpoint. This year, Jonathan Heitritter and I will cover the opposing team’s defense. I will focus on the scheme, Jonathan on the players.

Today, we are scouting the New York Jets’ defense to kickstart the 2025 NFL season.

Alex’s Scheme Report

Jets’ Run Defense

The Jets are led by a strong defensive coaching staff in Aaron Glenn, defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions last season, and veteran defensive coordinator and former head coach Steve Wilks. The defense didn’t experience as much change as the offense, especially to the front seven.

New York plays a base 4-3 defense, a different look than the 3-4 Pittsburgh practices against each day. The d-line mixes one and two-gapping. Out of two-high looks, you get more two-gapping and more one-gapping with the d-lineman getting upfield with eight in the box. The defense slants away from the safety so if he’s creeping down to the offense’s right, the defense will slant to their left.

Overall, the Jets played a lot of middle of the field closed (MOFC) on early downs with a deep post safety. That could open up play-action and the sidelines with one-on-one matchups on the outside. Could also get crossing routes if the cornerbacks are leveraged outside, creating space over the middle for Aaron Rodgers.

Without regular season tape and for a new coaching staff, it can be harder to predict the defensive wrinkles New York will use. These reports will be more in-depth in the future, especially from the schematic side.

Jets’ Pass Defense

Jonathan will detail it more below, but the secondary has seen serious changes. D.J. Reed and Brandin Echols are gone at cornerback while Ashtyn Davis, a backup safety, also departed. Expect to see zone on early downs. Pittsburgh might be able to flood zone coverage and play-action can be a weapon. Watch the Giants flood the Jets’ Cover 3, getting a receiver free down the right sideline.

Alert the nickel blitz from the field-side on first and second down.

On third down, the Jets can ramp up their pressure looks and will play combination coverages. In this example, the iso’d corner “locks” the X-receiver to the bottom, playing man while the defense plays zone to the strong side.

And here, New York is playing “Cone” with corner replacing the safety deep and the safety coming down to cut No. 1 on a shallow crosser. This can bite the quarterback into throwing the crosser in what he thinks is zone and helps the defense keep leverage so the cornerback isn’t trailing the receiver.

Sauce Gardner remains the top corner and will likely shadow more often under Glenn than he did in the Robert Saleh era, where he often played to one side (599 left corner snaps, 151 right corner snaps last season). The other cornerbacks are weaker and should be attacked, though if Gardner is shadowing DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh doesn’t have the strongest receiver corps. Still, Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson’s speed should be utilized.

Jonathan’s Individual Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers kick off their season on the road against the New York Jets this Sunday. It will be a homecoming for QB Aaron Rodgers as he plays his former team as well as Pittsburgh will see a familiar face under center for New York, facing their former starting QB Justin Fields on Sunday.

When it comes to New York’s defense, it has a bunch of young talent at all levels that new HC Aaron Glenn and DC Steve Wilks will look to mold into a dominant unit after coming over from Detroit.

Defensive Line

The top player on New York’s defensive front is No. 95 Quinnen Williams. The young, talented interior has become one of the better players at his position in the league, being named to Pro Bowls in three-straight seasons with a First Team All-Pro nod in 2022. He is a strong and powerful presence on the interior while also possessing the quickness to beat blockers across their face and utilizes his hands to shed blocks chase down ball carriers in pursuit. Pittsburgh will have its hands full upfront, and it starts with shutting down Williams inside.

Starting beside Williams is No. 97 Harrison Phillips, who came over from the Minnesota Vikings this offseason. Phillips is a stout run defender who eats up double teams upfront as a strong defensive lineman who holds his own at the point of attack. He only has eight sacks in seven NFL seasons, but he combines with Williams to make a hard duo to run up the middle against.

Behind those two is No. 78 Jay Tufele who has bounced around the league a bit, spending time with the Jaguars and Bengals the past few seasons. Tufele isn’t much of a pass rusher, but he plays with plenty of effort against the run. No. 91 Jowon Briggs is primarily a run defender coming over from Cleveland this offseason and No. 96 Leonard Taylor III flashed at times as a rookie last season, posting 1.5 sacks as a handful for interior blockers thanks to his strength and power.

EDGE

On the edge for New York, No. 9 Will McDonald enjoyed a breakout sophomore campaign after being a first-round pick in 2023, having posted 10.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles with three pass deflections. McDonald is a long, athletic pass rusher who covers ground quickly in pursuit and has a vast array of pass rush moves to get to the quarterback. He isn’t the strongest run defender, lacking ideal size and stopping power. He can be pushed off his spot.

Starting opposite of McDonald is No. 11 Jermaine Johnson, who missed most of the season last year due to an Achilles injury. Johnson was coming off a strong 2023 season where he was elected to the Pro Bowl, having racked up 7.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and an interception returned for a touchdown. Johnson is an athletic, powerful pass rusher who can set the edge against the run and creates a formidable 1-2 punch with McDonald on the EDGE for New York.

Also on the edge for the Jets is No. 72 Michael Clemons. Clemons is a rocked-up pass rusher, standing 6-5, 263 pounds with the size and strength to man handle opposing offensive tackles. He can play out of control at times, but his motor runs hot every play, looking for the big hit. No. 55 Braiden McGregor and rookie No. 94 Tyler Baron round out the depth chart for New York as special teamers and rotational rushers.

Linebackers

At the second level of the defense for the Jets sits veteran No. 56 Quincey Williams, who earned first team All-Pro nod in 2023 and had a strong season last year as well, posting 116 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, two sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and four pass deflections. Williams is an aggressive, athletic defender who provides phenomenal pursuit of the ball against the run and can drop back and cover against the pass, giving New York their defensive field general in the middle.

Starting alongside Williams is No. 44 Jamien Sherwood, who has started 16 games, giving New York a linebacker/safety hybrid that can run, hit and cover. Sherwood led the league in solo tackles last season with 98, racking up 158 total stops, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks, and three pass deflections. Sherwood is a strong coverage linebacker who will see plenty of Pat Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith this weekend.

No. 41 Marcelino McCrary-Ball is a linebacker/safety hybrid that primarily plays on special teams along with No. 43 Cam Jones and No. 51 Kiko Mauigoa.

Cornerbacks

The man to watch in the Jets’ secondary is 2022 4th overall pick No. 1 Sauce Gardner. The 6’3, 199-pound cornerback has quickly become one of the best players in the league at his position, being recognized as a two-time Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro. Gardner has the size and length to match up with prototypical outside receivers along with the length to minimize passing lanes. He had a down year last year by his standards, but Gardner will be the one to matchup with DK Metcalf on Sunday, pitting two alphas against each other what will be must-watch TV.

Across from Gardner is No. 21 Brandon Stephens, who came over from Baltimore last season and cashed in as a free agent after a strong season last year for the Ravens, starting 17 games and logged 70 total tackles, three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and 10 pass deflections. Stephens is a big, long cornerback that challenges receivers at the catch point and is a sure tackler, making him a solid CB2 opposite Gardner.

No. 30 Michael Carter II mans the slot for the Jets, being a smaller, quicker defender that will see plenty of Roman Wilson or Calvin Austin III on Sunday. Also providing depth for New York at cornerback is No, 37 Qwan’tez Stiggers, who is a notable special teamer and rookie No. 23 Azareye’h Thomas, who New York selected in the third round out of Florida State.

Safeties

Starting at safety for New York is No. 22 Tony Adams, who is in his third season as the Jets’ starting safety. The former undrafted free agent out of Illinois has developed into quite the player, showing great effort and tenacity against the run while roaming around in the secondary as safety in coverage who can come downhill in the box as well as play centerfield. No 8 Andre Cisco signed this offseason after spending the first four years of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars, being a rangy defender who can fill the alley against the run as well as cover the backend. He can lose his place at coverage at times, making him a boom-bust player Pittsburgh can exploit.

No. 27 Malachi Moore just got drafted in the fourth round out of Alabama and profiles to play as this team’s third safety in the nickel/dime who also contributions on special teams. No. 26 Isaiah Oliver has bounced around the secondary since coming into the league with Atlanta, spending time at cornerback, safety and nickel, but plays closer to the line of scrimmage with New York after starting seven games last season.