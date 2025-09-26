Scouting Notebook: Top College Games And Prospects To Watch (Week 5)

Every week before the slate of college football games, we will highlight several prospects per matchup who should be sought after in the 2026 NFL Draft. Specifically, we’ll examine how the Pittsburgh Steelers may view them.

NO. 21 USC AT NO. 23 ILLINOIS 12:00 PM/EST FOX

The Trojans and the Fighting Illini face off in a top-25 Big Ten battle to kick off the action. For USC, keep your eyes on WR #6 Makai Lemon. The 5-11, 190-pound junior is on a tear to start the season, having 438 yards and three touchdowns in his first four games. Lemon profiles as a crafty route runner who primarily plays in the slot, but also can line up outside. He’s a versatile option in the passing game.

For the Illini, be sure to watch EDGE #17 Gabe Jacas. The 6-3, 275-pound senior is a ball of muscle rushing the passer. He has 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles so far this year after posting 8 sacks last season. Jacas is also a big, strong presence to set the edge against the run, making him an ideal edge target at the next level.

NO. 4 LSU AT NO. 13 OLE MISS 3:30 PM/EST ABC

The LSU Tigers look to continue their unbeaten streak when they head on the road to battle the 4-0 Ole Miss Rebels. For LSU, check out CB #4 Mansoor Delane, one of the team’s defensive stars. The 6-0, 190-pound senior has the prototypical size and length you want at the position and can cover the best receivers in college football, having four picks last season at Virginia Tech. He has four pass deflections and one pick so far in 2025.

For the Rebels, be sure to watch DL #51 Zxavian Harris. The 6-7, 320-pound senior is a handful, with immense size, strength, and power to displace blockers at the point of attack. He already has two sacks on the season, a career high for Harris. He profiles as a strong run plugger, but his stock could rise if he continues to flash as a pass rusher.

NO. 6 OREGON AT NO. 3 PENN STATE 7:30 PM/EST NBC/PEACOCK

The Oregon Ducks and Penn State Nittany Lions face off under the lights in Beaver Stadium in primetime Saturday night. For the Ducks, be sure to watch QB #5 Dante Moore, who is off to a hot start in his first season as the starter, having thrown for 962 yards with 11 touchdowns to just one interception while completing 74.7 percent of his passes.

The 6-3, 206-pound Moore is a redshirt sophomore who transferred from UCLA after his freshman year. He’s displayed the arm talent, accuracy, and mobility that make him a desired asset if he declares early.

Penn State has its own highly sought-after passer in QB #15 Drew Allar, who has had a slower start to his season. Allar has thrown for 626 yards and four touchdowns to just one interception in three games.

Still, the 6-5, 235-pound Allar has the physical tools you look for as well as the character. He has a strong arm that can uncork passes down the field as well as get some yards on the ground with his legs. Saturday night will be Allar’s first big test this season, going up against a stout Oregon defense.

NO. 17 ALABAMA AT NO. 5 GEORGIA 7:30 PM/EST ABC

The Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs do battle once again in Athens for must-watch TV to close out the weekend. For Alabama, be sure to watch WR #5 Germie Bernard. The 6-1, 204-pound senior has had a strong start to the season, catching 15 passes for 275 yards and three touchdowns in his first three games. He has shown a blend of speed and route-running savvy, having that inside/outside versatility to line up anywhere.

He’s also a proven blocker at the position, making him an asset with or without the ball in his hands.

For the Bulldogs, be sure to watch DL #52 Christen Miller. Miller has excellent size, standing 6-4 and weighing 305 pounds. Miller couples his measurables with good athleticism at his size to work around and through blocks up front. He is Georgia’s top player along the defensive line and will be tasked with pressuring QB Ty Simpson.