Scouting Notebook: Top College Games And Prospects To Watch (Week 4)

Every week before the slate of college football games, we will highlight several prospects per matchup who should be sought after in the 2026 NFL Draft. Specifically, we’ll examine how the Pittsburgh Steelers may view them.

NO. 17 TEXAS TECH AT NO. 16 UTAH NOON/EST FOX

Texas Tech and Utah face off in Lubbock in a top 20 Big XII showdown to kick off the action Saturday.

For the Red Raiders, be sure to watch WR #5 Caleb Douglas who is a big-bodied pass catcher, standing 6-4, 210 pounds who is a long strider that uses his height and length to win vertically as a deep threat and in the red zone. Douglas is coming off a junior season with 877 yards and six touchdowns, and is hoping propel himself up draft boards as a senior this fall.

For Utah, keep your eyes on LT #71 Caleb Lomu. Lomu is a long, tall blocker who is a plus athlete at the position, showing great fluidity in the open field as a run blocker along with quick feet in pass protection. He is a bit thin and needs to add more functional mass, but the demeanor and tape are there as a run blocker as well as the athleticism as a pass blocker to develop into a capable blindside protector at the next level.

NO. 22 AUBURN AT NO. 11 OKLAHOMA 3:30 PM/EST ABC

The Auburn Tigers travel to Norman to face the Oklahoma Sooners in SEC play.

For the Tigers, the name to watch is OT #65 Xavier Chaplin. The 6-7, 348-pound blocker transferred from Virginia Tech this spring as a big, brawling offensive lineman, manning the left side for the Hokies where he slides in for the Tigers. Chaplin is a brute as a run blocker with his sheer size and mass, but also moves well and controlled in pass protection, making him an intriguing prospect. Chaplin is an name that could shoot up boards in the pre-draft process, so be sure to watch him throughout the fall.

For the Sooners, the name to watch is QB #10 John Mateer. To this point, Mateer has played like one of the best quarterbacks in all of college football, leading the Sooners to three-straight wins while completing 67.6 percent of his passes for 944 yards and five touchdowns to three interceptions while chipping in 161 yards and four rushing scores on the ground. Mateer is a gun slinger that can get it done through the air as well as on the ground, and he faces a good test against Auburn’s pass rush this weekend.

SOUTH CAROLINA AT NO. 23 MISSOURI 7:00 PM/EST ESPN

The South Carolina Gamecocks hope to bounce back this weekend on the road against the Missouri Tigers.

For South Carolina, the name to watch is QB #16 LaNorris Sellers who was knocked out of last week’s game against Vanderbilt with a concussion. If he’s cleared to play, Sellers will be the man that the offense will lean on as they go as far as he takes them. He’s immensely talented, having a big arm and the size and athleticism to beat teams as a dual threat, but he has yet to “take over” a game this season. If the Gamecocks want to get the upset, Sellers needs to have a big night.

For the Tigers, be sure to watch OL #70 Cayden Green. The 6-5, 324-pound junior is a massive man that specializes in moving bodies as a run blocker. However, he needs to become more consistent in pass protection as he will miss reps badly due to awareness at times. His size and ability make him an intriguing prospect, but the tape needs to line up for him to be considered a NFL tackle and may be better suited moving back to guard where he shined in 2024 in the league.

NO. 9 ILLINOIS AT NO. 19 INDIANA 7:30 PM EST NBC/PEACOCK

The Illinois Fighting Illini and the Indiana Hoosiers face off in a top 20 Big Ten clash in primetime Saturday night.

For Illinois, keep your eyes on S #14 Xavier Scott who is looking to pick things up after a strong 2024 campaign where he notched four interceptions (one for a touchdown), six pass deflections, and 49 total tackles. The 5-11, 190-pound senior has great instincts and flies to the football in pursuit both as a run defender and to tackle at the catch. He does a great job contesting passes also, making him one of the better safety prospects in this draft class.

For the Hoosiers, the name to watch is QB #15 Fernando Mendoza. The 6-5, 225-pound junior is off to a terrific start in 2025, having completed 72.4 percent of his passes for 708 yards and nine touchdowns with zero interceptions while also rushing for two scores on the ground. Mendoza has looked poised and accurate as a passer but, has also shown his ability to play outside of structure and make throws on the run. This will be Mendoza’s first big test this season, but he has the talent and supporting cast to be up for the challenge.