Scouting Notebook: Top College Games And Prospects To Watch (Week 3)

Every week before the slate of college football games, we will highlight several prospects per matchup who should be sought after in the 2026 NFL Draft. Specifically, we’ll examine how the Pittsburgh Steelers may view them.

NO. 6 GEORGIA AT NO. 15 TENNESSEE 3:30 PM/EST ABC

The Georgia Bulldogs travel to Knoxville to battle the Tennessee Volunteers in a top 15 SEC showdown. For Georgia, be sure to watch DL #52 Christen Miller. Miller has excellent size, standing 6-4 and weighing 305 pounds. Miller couples his measurables with good athleticism at his size to work around and through blocks up front. He is Georgia’s top defender up front, and they will rely on him to help pressure Tennessee’s passing attack Saturday.

For Tennessee, keep your eyes on RG #75 Wendell Moe Jr. The 6-2, 330-pound junior was at Arizona before transferring to Tennessee. His size and brute strength make him a mauler in the run game. Moe needs to continue to clean up his pass protection technique and be more reliable there. Still, Moe has the size and traits to make him a noteworthy name in this draft cycle.

ARKANSAS AT NO. 17 OLE MISS 7:00 PM/EST ESPN

The Arkansas Razorbacks travel to Oxford to face the Ole Miss Rebels Saturday night. For Arkansas, the name to watch is QB #10 Taylen Green. He is on a tear to start the season, having thrown for 561 yards and 10 touchdowns to two interceptions while completing 72 percent of his passes. Green has added success on the ground, rushing for 191 yards and a score. This includes his monstrous 151-yard effort last week against Arkansas State. He now plays a formidable defense this week in Ole Miss. If Green can produce against them, a 2025 breakout season could officially be underway for this draft sleeper.

The Ole Miss Rebels have an impressive offensive weapon as well in WR #2 Harrison Wallace III. The 6-1, 195-pound senior transferred from Penn State this offseason. He has started 2025 red hot for the Rebels; he leads the SEC conference with 247 receiving yards and a touchdown on nine catches. Wallace is a big-play threat with the ball in his hands, and he has the juice to rack up yards-after-catch. Arkansas must stop Wallace if they want to attempt a road upset.

NO. 16 TEXAS A&M AT NO. 8 NOTRE DAME 7:30 PM/EST NBC/PEACOCK

The Texas A&M Aggies are set to play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in South Bend Saturday night. For A&M, be sure to watch WR #7 KC Concepcion. He is off to a hot start for the Aggies, having caught nine passes for 145 yards and three touchdowns, along with a punt return touchdown to start the year. The 5-11, 190-pound junior is shifty with the ball in his hands. He is impressive as a route runner, having enough fluidity out of his breaks to get open. Concepcion can also make defenders miss in the open field.

For Notre Dame, be sure to watch RT #59 Aamil Wagner. The 6-6, 296-pound junior has the size and length you covet at the position. He has a desirable basketball background and helpful athleticism for the position. He’s a fluid mover and a good athlete. Wagner’s presence was a key component for RB Jeremiyah Love’s success on the ground last year. Wagner needs to continue to add mass to his frame, but there’s a lot to like about him so far.

FLORIDA AT NO. 3 LSU 7:30 PM/EST ABC

The Florida Gators travel to Death Valley to play the third-ranked LSU Tigers in primetime. For Florida, be sure to watch LT #58 Austin Barber. The 6-6, 314-pound junior has the prototypical size and length you look for on the blindside. He has enough above-average athleticism to both go on the move and mirror in pass protection. He plays with the demeanor you want in the running game. However, he needs to continue to get stronger and show he can dominate quality competition like LSU to warrant being a Day 2 selection next spring.

For the LSU Tigers, the man to watch is QB #18 Garrett Nussmeier. The 6-1, 205-pound senior has had a slow start statistically to his season, throwing for 469 yards and two touchdowns with one interception through his first two games.

However, Nussmeier’s intangibles have stood out. He has excelled with his pocket presence, ability to make plays off-script, impressive accuracy on the move, and poise under pressure. He has everything you want from the neck up in a quarterback. This week, he’ll have the opportunity to pour it on Florida’s defense and show teams why he should be considered for the QB1 spot.