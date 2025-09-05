Scouting Notebook: Top College Game And Prospects To Watch (Week 2)

Every week before the slate of college football games, we will highlight several prospects per matchup who should be sought after in the 2026 NFL Draft. Specifically, we’ll examine how the Pittsburgh Steelers may view them.

IOWA AT NO. 22 IOWA STATE NOON/EST FOX

The state of Iowa faces off as the Hawkeyes and Cyclones battle in Ames in a rivalry game to kick off Week 2. For the Iowa Hawkeyes, OT #67 Gennings Dunker is a name to watch. The 6-5, 315-pound senior has the size and the play demeanor you look for, being a nasty run blocker that can also move his feet in pass protection. He gives the Hawkeyes a throwback-style blocker that projects to fit at right tackle or inside at guard at the next level.

For the Cyclones, be sure to watch DL #95 Domonique Orange. The 6-5, 325-pound senior is a massive presence in the middle of an Iowa State defense that specializes in stopping the run and clogging up running lanes. Orange isn’t much of a pass rusher (one career sack), but he plays with great effort and urgency chasing the ball, making him a mid-round prospect for next year’s draft.

KANSAS AT MISSOURI 3:30 PM/EST ESPN2

The Kansas Jayhawks and the Missouri Tigers battle each other in a state line brawl Saturday afternoon. For the Jayhawks, be sure to watch QB #6 Jalon Daniels. The 6-0, 220-pound senior is a dual threat that can win on the ground and through the air, having thrown for 456 yards while completing 80 percent of his passes with seven touchdowns and one interception to start the season. He’s a projected late-round pick, but Daniels is off to a strong start in 2025.

For the Tigers, be sure to watch LT #70 Cayden Green. The 6-5, 324-pound junior is a large human being that specializes in moving bodies off the line of scrimmage. He excels at generating a push upfront as a run blocker, notching some solid reps in pass protection also. However, he needs to become more consistent in pass protection overall as he will miss reps badly due to awareness. His size and ability make him an intriguing prospect, but the tape needs to line up for him to be considered a NFL tackle.

BOSTON COLLEGE AT MICHIGAN STATE 7:30 PM/EST NBC/PEACOCK

The Boston College Eagles travel to East Lansing to take on the Michigan State Spartans Saturday night. For Boston College, be sure to watch OT #71 Jude Bowry. The 6-5, 311-pound junior has good size and length for the position and also has good footwork for his size, being able to mirror rushers in pass protection. Bowry projects as a Day 2 pick who can continue to improve his stock and become one of the better draft-eligible tackles in this class.

For Michigan State, be sure to watch QB #2 Aidan Chilles. The 6-3, 225-pound junior from Long Beach, CA previously transferred from Oregon State. He had a decent 2024 season, throwing for 2,415 yards and 13 touchdowns to 11 interceptions while adding another three scores on the ground. Chilles is consider a mid-round prospect with a lot of tools that you look for in an NFL signal caller. He’ll need a strong 2025 season to warrant declaring early, though.

NO. 14 MICHIGAN AT NO. 18 OKLAHOMA 7:30 PM/EST ABC

The Michigan Wolverines and the Oklahoma Sooners cap things off with a battle of two historic programs Saturday night.

For Michigan, be sure to watch LB #1 Jaishawn Barham. The 6-3, 243-pound senior is a big, physical presence in the middle of the defense. He has both the strength and size to fill against running lanes as a downhill thumper. The Maryland transfer has eight sacks the past three seasons and knows how to rush the passer. He will need to put pressure on QB John Mateer and the Sooners’ passing attack Saturday night.

For the Sooners, be sure to watch WR #9 Keontez Lewis, QB John Mateer’s top target from this past weekend. Lewis started his career at Wisconsin, but transferred to Southern Illinois last year before coming to Oklahoma this season. The 6-2, 197-pound Lewis had a strong first showing against Indiana State last weekend, catching nine passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns. The senior hopes to boost his draft stock playing against heightened competition in the SEC, sowatch him in this matchup.