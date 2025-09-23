Scouting Notebook: College Prospects Who Impressed On Saturday (Week 4)

Following the slate of Saturday games, we will highlight several college football prospects and their respective performances, as well as how the Pittsburgh Steelers could view them going into the 2026 NFL Draft.

MAKAI LEMON, WR, USC

The USC Trojans move to 4-0 on the year with a 45-31 win over Michigan State, and WR #6 Makai Lemon had himself a strong performance against the Spartans, catching eight passes for 127 yards and a touchdown with a long of 40 yards on the day. Lemon also carried the ball two times for 11 yards and a score, showing off his blend of burst, quickness as a route runner, and ability to create in open space. With 438 yards and three scores in four games, Lemon is off to a hot start this season.

CHRISTIAN GRAY, CB, NOTRE DAME

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish took care of business against Purdue 56-30, and CB #6 Christian Gray had a strong showing, logging three total tackles and his first interception of the season. The 6-0, 188-pound junior had a strong season last year, picking off three passes while deflecting nine others en route to a National Championship appearance. Gray will look to continue building on this momentum in a draft-eligible year.

ELIJAH SARRATT, WR, INDIANA

The Indiana Hoosiers stomped the Illinois Fighting Illini 63-10, and WR #13 Elijah Sarratt had another strong showing for the Hoosiers, catching nine passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns. Sarratt displayed his reliable hands and big body well in this one, being the perfect possession down target for QB Fernando Mendoza and serving as an effective red zone weapon with two scores. Sarratt continues to make his case in this wide receiver class, playing with one of the best quarterbacks in college football.

AAMARIS BROWN, S, UNLV

The UNLV Rebels won a close one against Miami (OH) this weekend, coming out on top 41-38. S #9 Aamaris Brown continued his hot streak this season by intercepting a pass and taking it back to the house for a pick six, giving him four interceptions on the year with two returned for touchdowns. The 5-10, 190-pound senior has a nose for the football and is quickly climbing up draft boards this fall.