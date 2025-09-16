Scouting Notebook: College Prospects Who Impressed On Saturday (Week 4)

Following the slate of Saturday games, we will highlight several college football prospects and their respective performances, as well as how they could be viewed going into the 2026 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

INDIANA QB FERNANDO MENDOZA (FRIDAY)

The Indiana Hoosiers stomped Indiana State 73-0, and QB #15 Fernando Mendoza had arguably the best performance of any draft-eligible quarterback this past weekend. Mendoza completed a whopping 95 percent of his passes (19-of-20) for 270 yards and five touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also rushed for 19 yards and a score on the ground, doing all this in one half of play.

Mendoza got off to a slow start in Week 1, but has nine touchdowns in his last two starts. He plays a tougher 3-0 Illinois squad next week for his first big test, but Mendoza’s stock is red-hot now.

LSU S A.J. HAULCY

The LSU Tigers beat the Florida Gators on Saturday to the tune of five interceptions on QB DJ Lagway. S #13 A.J. Haulcy was part of that mix, logging six total tackles (four solo) and one interception for the Tigers’ defense.

Haulcy is a big-bodied safety with the size and demeanor to contribute against the run, standing 6-0, 222 pounds. He also has the ball skills to be competent in coverage, having picked off five passes last season at Houston before transferring to LSU for 2025. With the Steelers needing a safety after trading Minkah Fitzpatrick, Haulcy is a name to keep an eye on.

TENNESSEE WR CHRIS BRAZZELL II

The Tennessee Volunteers lost to the Georgia Bulldogs in a classic 44-41 in overtime, but WR #17 Chris Brazzell II had a day against the Dawgs’ defense. Brazzell caught six passes for 177 yards and three touchdowns, with a long of 72 yards. The Bulldogs couldn’t cover the 6-5, 200-pound junior who used his combination of size and speed to beat them deep and make explosive plays after the catch.

Brazzell already has more yards and touchdowns in three games than he had all of last season, helping fill the void left by Dont’e Thornton Jr. and Bru McCoy. His measurables are enticing, and with Pittsburgh needing wide receiver help, keep an eye on Brazzell this season.

ARKANSAS QB TAYLEN GREEN

The Arkansas Razorbacks lost a close one to the Ole Miss Rebels 41-35. Still, QB #10 Taylen Green stole the show and is firmly in the conversation for one of the better draft-eligible quarterbacks this coming spring. Green completed 22-of-35 pass attempts for 305 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions. He also carried the ball 14 times for 115 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

We highlighted Green’s performance in our weekly stock watch piece. Green stands 6-6, 224 pounds, with the speed to beat defenses and the arm talent to stretch the field. With 866 yards passing, 317 yards rushing, and 13 total touchdowns in his first three games, he could overtake names like LaNorris Sellers and Cade Klubnik.