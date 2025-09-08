Scouting Notebook: College Prospects Who Impressed On Saturday (Week 2)

Following the slate of Saturday games, we will highlight several college football prospects and their respective performances, as well as how they could be viewed going into the 2026 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

TEXAS A&M EDGE CASHIUS HOWELL

The Texas A&M Aggies defeated the Utah State Aggies in convincing fashion, 44-22, and EDGE #9 Cashius Howell had himself a day, racking up three sacks and on four total tackles. The 6-2, 248-pound junior has a unique blend of speed and strength coming off the edge and is finding his groove after transferring from Bowling Green in 2023, posting 9.5 sacks for the Falcons that season. Should Howell keep up that production in SEC play, he will jump up draft boards.

BAYLOR QB SAWYER ROBERTSON

The Baylor Bears upset the SMU Mustangs, 48-45, in double overtime and QB #13 Sawyer Robertson had a second consecutive strong performance to start the season. He completed 68 percent of his passes for 440 yards and four touchdowns with zero interceptions while adding 20 rushing yards.

Robertson was surgical in the pocket, tearing apart the SMU defense in both man and zone coverage to knock off a CFP team from last season. Robertson hasn’t garnered much national media attention, but the 6-4, 220-pound senior has plenty of experience and is off to a hot start. He should be a name to watch this season.

FLORIDA STATE WR DUCE ROBINSON

The Florida State Seminoles continued their momentum from upsetting Alabama last week and stomped East Texas A&M, 77-3. WR #0 Duce Robinson looked like a legit NFL prospect while catching five passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns.

Robinson’s 6-6, 222-pound frame was on full display against the subpar competition, running right past the coverage and snagging a deep ball in the end zone with just one hand while in tight coverage. Robinson is just a junior and could return to school, but his athleticism and measurables will make him enticing to NFL teams as a potential early declare.

INDIANA QB FERNANDO MENDOZA & WR ELIJAH SURRATT

The Indiana Hoosiers took care of business against Kennesaw State, winning 56-9 to go to 2-0 on the season. QB #15 Fernando Mendoza had a strong performance, completing 72 percent of his passes for 245 yards and four touchdowns along with 20 rushing yards. His top target, WR #13 Elijah Surratt, also enjoyed a standout performance, catching nine passes for 97 yards and three touchdowns.

Mendoza is one of the under-the-radar quarterbacks in this draft class who is generating a fair amount of hype, and the 6-2, 209-pound Surratt has the size and hands to be a reliable pass catcher over the middle of the field as well as a viable red-zone threat. The two look to combine to be one of the top draft-eligible duos in college football this season as Indiana attempts to make to a second-consecutive CFP appearance.