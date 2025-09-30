Scotty Miller Confirms He’s Steelers’ Backup Returner

Scotty Miller could replace injured Pittsburgh Steelers WR Calvin Austin III in more ways at one. With vacancies at receiver and punt returner, Miller is next man up for at least the latter. Speaking to reporters Tuesday as shared by The Trib’s Chris Adamski, Miller said he’s the backup returner.

Scotty Miller confirmed he is the Steelers’ #2 punt returner and was ready to go in after Calvin Austin injury Sunday

Presumably will be with Austin out going forward — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) September 30, 2025

Austin suffered a shoulder injury Sunday during the Steelers’ win over the Minnesota Vikings. He was examined at a local hospital and though he tweeted that he was “good,” he could miss multiple weeks due to the injury, though he’ll have the bye week to recover.

Pittsburgh hasn’t done much punt returning this season. Austin’s two returns Sunday were the Steelers’ first two of the season. His first went for negative yards but his second netted 12 yards, giving Pittsburgh good field position. The team’s pair of returns are tied for the league’s fewest, matching the cross-state Philadelphia Eagles. Return action could increase when Pittsburgh returns from its bye against Cleveland. Browns punter Corey Bojorquez is second in the NFL with 20 punts this season, nine of which have been returned.

Miller has a highly limited resume as a punt returner. In his seven-year career, Miller has just one career return, a short runback in 2023 while with the Atlanta Falcons. He didn’t handle returns this preseason, though he went through drills each day in training camp.

Rookie Ke’Shawn Williams handled all of the Steelers’ punt returns this summer and he could be an option to elevate from the practice squad. But Pittsburgh is more likely to entrust a veteran like Miller to those duties without having to use an elevation on a niche role. Eventually, there will also be a kick-return question if and when RB Trey Sermon’s elevations are used up. He’s been elevated twice to handle kick returns. NFL rules allow for only one additional elevation before he must stay on the 53-man roster. Either Sermon will have to eventually signed to the 53 or the team will have to find another option, be it returning to RB Kaleb Johnson or turning to someone else.

At receiver, Miller will be part of a committee during whatever time Austin misses. Through four games, Miller’s sparsely played on offense. He’s logged just 35 snaps and received one target, an incompletion against the Vikings. Roman Wilson and Ben Skowronek will also be in the fold. Combined, the three have caught only two passes this year. Until Austin gets back, that production needs to spike.