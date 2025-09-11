Schefter: Dolphins Have Received ‘Zero’ Calls About WR Tyreek Hill

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been linked to just about every available or potentially available wide receiver in the NFL for the last year and a half. So why not add Tyreek Hill to the pile? Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported that the Steelers want him. If that’s true, they haven’t put any action behind that desire.

“Let’s not let facts interfere with a good story,” Schefter said tongue-in-cheek before shooting down any and all Hill trade rumors Thursday via ESPN’s Get Up. “The facts are the [Miami] Dolphins haven’t gotten any calls about Tyreek Hill. Zero. The facts are that the Dolphins are not looking to deal Tyreek Hill.”

Schefter noted that could change if the Dolphins keep losing and move toward a teardown and rebuild, but he reiterated that there have been zero discussions.

The Steelers poked around the WR market with options like Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Gabe Davis. That all came while Calvin Austin III was dealing with a training camp injury and before he more than proved his value as a No. 2 option in Week 1 against the New York Jets.

Hill is also involved in a league investigation after allegations of domestic violence from his ex-wife.

It’s hard to rule out any trade rumors with the Steelers these days. It’s been an offseason full of surprising moves in Pittsburgh. But this doesn’t feel like a logical addition.

The Steelers have speedy receivers, albeit none with the resume of Hill. And they worked hard to rid themselves of locker room headaches in the WR room. It also begs the question of what they would give up to get him. Top WRs don’t come cheap, and the Steelers have been unwilling to part with 2026 draft capital.

It doesn’t sound like any trade is imminent with zero discussions going on behind the scenes.