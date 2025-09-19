Sawyer Will Play ‘More Than Most Expect’ While Highsmith Is Injured, Beat Writer Believes

Many viewed Jack Sawyer as a luxury pick when the Pittsburgh Steelers made him their third selection of the 2025 NFL Draft. Did they really need another outside linebacker? The answer turned out to be a resounding yes as both Nick Herbig and Alex Highsmith have dealt with injuries early in the season.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo thinks Sawyer will continue getting plenty of snaps as long as Highsmith is out.

“Having Highsmith hurt now is an added blow. I think we all know that Herbig is a great player, but he’s probably better as a situational pass rusher than a guy who’s gonna play every single down,” Fittipaldo said via 93.7 the Fan’s PM Team. “So I do think you’ll see a lot of Jack Sawyer in the coming weeks until Alex Highsmith is healthy. And I think you might see him a lot of run downs…I think you might see him more than most expect.”

With the way that other teams have run on the Steelers so far this season, they can’t afford to put smaller players on the field who can’t hold up against the run. That weakness of Herbig’s is overstated, but Sawyer’s listed weight is 20 pounds heavier. He’s better built to hold up at the point of attack.

Mike Tomlin praised him after his Week 2 performance and noted his “significantly improved” performance. In 26 defensive snaps, Sawyer had seven total tackles and his first career sack. He has T.J. Watt to thank for his sack, but he showed solid play against the run.

This play is just one example where he sets the edge, keeps the block away from his chest, keeps his eyes in the backfield and then sheds to make a tackle.

Sawyer only played 15 snaps on defense as the third linebacker when Herbig was out. That increased to 26 with Highsmith out, and that’s probably more of what we can expect for the next few weeks in a rotation with Herbig.

It doesn’t have to be an either/or choice with Sawyer or Herbig. His first career sack last week came with three outside linebackers on the field.

Sawyer may have been drafted as a luxury, but his skill set is quickly becoming a necessity.