‘Sad Reality’: Analyst Thinks Many Of Steelers’ Stars Aren’t ‘What They Once Were’

The 2025 season hasn’t started the way that the Pittsburgh Steelers hoped. While they won in Week 1, they lost a very winnable game in Week 2. Their defense has looked bad, too. There were some expectations that their offense would need time to jell, but most people thought their defense would be one of the league’s best. Analyst Mike Renner believes that Father Time has caught up to too many of the Steelers’ best players.

“It’s just a sad reality in Pittsburgh,” Renner said Wednesday on his Pushing the Pile podcast. “One, none of those guys are what they once were, is the one thing about it. [Aaron] Rodgers doesn’t feel quite like his dominant self.

“T.J. Watt’s not quite as dominant as he once was. DK Metcalf, even, not prime DK Metcalf. Jalen Ramsey. All of them feel like a little bit, not to say a shell, but they are all not the complete dominant [versions].”

For some of the Steelers’ stars, that’s true. Rodgers clearly isn’t the same player that he used to be. He used to be a perennial MVP candidate. If that was still the case, then the Steelers would’ve had much more competition to sign him this offseason.

However, that doesn’t mean that Rodgers is washed up. Through two games, he’s looked like a quality player. He’s displayed good arm talent and a level of wisdom and leadership that the Steelers have been missing under center.

Also, Renner might also be a little too hard on some other Steelers. For instance, Ramsey has looked like one of the Steelers’ best players. He’s made several big plays in only two games with the team, including recording an interception. Has he been perfect? No, but he’s given the team more good than bad plays.

Metcalf hasn’t been terrible, either. Yes, he’s had issues with drops, and considering the contract that the Steelers gave him, he should play cleaner. However, it’s only been two weeks. There’s a lot of the season left. Metcalf has been an asset for the Steelers’ offense. That unit has far bigger problems than him, too.

Watt has stuffed the stat sheet in the past. However, he’s yet to register a sack this season. That doesn’t mean he’s been bad as Watt has continued to be a force in the run game. Part of the reason why he’s been less impactful as a pass rusher is because of all the attention he’s receiving, although that opens up opportunities for others. He’s still a key piece of the Steelers’ defense.

Do the Steelers need more production from some of those players? Yes. They haven’t been good enough on offense or defense, and their stars are part of that. However, they shouldn’t be written off yet. It’s a long season, and there’s no reason to overreact yet.