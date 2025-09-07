S DeShon Elliott Injured Against Jets (Update)

UPDATE (2:45 p.m): Per Lauten, Elliott has been ruled out for the second half.

UPDATE: Elliott has been downgraded to OUT for the rest of today's game with his knee injury. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) September 7, 2025

UPDATE: Per Steelers Senior Director of Communications Burt Lauten, DeShon Elliott is doubtful to return with a knee injury.

#Steelers S Deshon Elliott sustained a knee injury and is doubtful to return to today's game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) September 7, 2025

With Elliott immediately being ruled doubtful, it’s unlikely he’ll return to today’s game. Per Brooke Pryor, he was up and walking around after Nick Folk’s 51-yard field goal to extend New York’s lead to 19-10, but it doesn’t seem as if he’ll be healthy enough to make a return to today’s game. The Steelers replaced Elliott with S Chuck Clark, whom the team signed early in training camp.

The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo reported that Elliott went to the locker room early ahead of halftime.

DeShon Elliott is doubtful to return with a knee injury. He's walking into the locker room a little early ahead of halftime. https://t.co/rm6pMjISXD — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) September 7, 2025

Our original story is below.

Pittsburgh Steelers S DeShon Elliott appeared suffered a lower-body injury in the second quarter against the New York Jets in Week 1. During a T.J. Watt tackle for loss, Elliott was rolled up on and immediately grabbed his knee. Elliott was attended to by trainers on the field and initially looked like he was getting helped off it before walking off under his own power.

Elliott is expected to play a key role for the Steelers this season, and with the team only rostering four safeties in Elliott, Chuck Clark, Juan Thornhill and Miles Killebrew, depth is thin at the position.

After an impressive first season in Pittsburgh in which he registered 108 tackles and six passes defensed along with three fumble recoveries, Elliott received a contract extension this offseason. It’s at least a positive sign he walked off the field after hurting his knee. Per 93.7 The Fan, Elliott is back on the sideline and on the Steelers’ bench, which could be good news that it’s not a serious injury.