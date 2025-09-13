Russini: Justin Fields’ Week 1 Performance Had Some In Steelers’ Organization Saying ‘Told Ya So’

When Justin Fields was 4-2 as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starter last season, most people within the organization wanted to continue with him as the starting quarterback. Instead, Mike Tomlin went “lone ranger” to put Russell Wilson back atop the depth chart after his return from injury.

A year later, many within the organization are saying “told ya so” after Fields’ Week 1 performance, according to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini.

“Last year, when the Steelers had both Wilson and Justin Fields, coach Mike Tomlin made the switch from Fields to Wilson six games in, despite some internal pushback and with the Steelers 4-2. Fields had plenty of supporters in the locker room and even on the staff. The team rolled with Wilson, who gave them a spark early but ultimately flamed out,” Russini wrote. “So when the Steelers lined up against the Jets last week and saw Fields on the other sideline — playing refreshed, decisive and free — let’s just say there were more than a few people saying ‘told ya so’ inside the organization.”

Fields had Pittsburgh on the brink of defeat in Week 1 with arguably the best all-around game of his career. He completed 72.7 percent of his passes for 218 yards, a touchdown with zero turnovers, 48 rushing yards, and two more rushing touchdowns.

By season’s end, it was clear Wilson wasn’t in the Steelers’ plans. But it seemed possible that they would bring back the 26-year-old with a chance to develop him as their QB of the future. He opted to take a pretty strong two-year offer from the Jets instead. Tomlin called their split mutual last week.

Arthur Smith seemed to be among the biggest supporters of Fields on the coaching staff. NFL insider James Palmer suggested Smith “really wanted” Fields to stay in Pittsburgh. Even team president Art Rooney II stated his preference for either Wilson or Fields to be brought back for the 2025 season.

Instead of retaining Fields or Wilson, Tomlin spent months pursuing Rodgers, ultimately landing the 41-year-old future Hall of Famer.

That decision seems to be paying off so far.

“One thing they all agree on now? They’re more than happy with future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers,” Russini wrote.

Rodgers very well may give them their best chance in the 2025 season. But a portion of the fan base and maybe even the coaching staff will be left wondering what could have been if Fields continues his development to become a top quarterback.